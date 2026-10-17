Prahaar collected ₹3.52 crore worldwide on its opening day.
Rajkummar Rao’s courtroom drama recorded ₹2.35 crore in India net collections.
Outlook India has reviewed Prahaar , praising performances.
Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story opened to a modest response at the box office, collecting ₹3.52 crore worldwide on its first day in theatres. Released on Friday, October 16, the courtroom drama recorded an India net collection of ₹2.35 crore, according to Sacnilk. Its opening weekend will be important in determining whether the film can attract a larger audience.
The film’s India gross stood at ₹2.77 crore, while overseas markets contributed ₹75 lakh, taking its worldwide gross to ₹3.52 crore. It recorded 4,133 shows across India, with an overall occupancy rate of 13%. The Hindi 2D version registered 15.35% occupancy, with night shows recording the highest turnout at 25.85%, followed by evening shows at 15%, afternoon shows at 11.15% and morning shows at 5.69%.
Prahaar box office collection: Film needs a weekend boost
Directed by Avinash Arun, Prahaar follows public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and revisits landmark criminal cases in India’s history, including the 1993 Bombay blasts and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The film explores the legal battles and prosecution efforts surrounding these cases, placing the courtroom proceedings and pursuit of justice at the centre of its narrative.
With a relatively modest opening, the film will need a noticeable rise in collections on Saturday and Sunday. Stronger weekend footfalls, followed by steady weekday collections, will be crucial to improving its box-office performance.
What did Outlook India say about Prahaar?
In its review, Outlook India gave Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam a rating of 3 out of 5. The review noted that the film raises questions about justice beyond punishment, while examining the legal battle following the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. It also praised Rajkummar Rao’s portrayal of Nikam and Lalit Prabhakar’s performance as Ajmal Kasab.
However, the review pointed to shortcomings in the pacing and the development of certain personal subplots. It described the film as an engaging courtroom drama that benefits from its performances and central subject, even if it does not fully realise its potential.
The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi as Jyoti Nikam, with Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles. Prahaar is currently running in theatres.