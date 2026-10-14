Narnia Trailer: Greta Gerwig Teases Rock 'N' Roll Reincarnation Of Fantasy Epic

Netflix has debuted the trailer for Narnia: The Magician's Nephew.
After directing the billion-dollar-blockbuster Barbie, Greta Gerwig is back.
This is Netflix's biggest theatrical launch.
Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Greta Gerwig‘s Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew. This is touted as its biggest theatrical debut release in history, replete with an exclusive IMAX run. The trailer teases psychedelic visuals and a radical rock 'n' roll spin on CS Lewis' beloved fantasy series.
Narnia: The Magician's Nephew Trailer Details
“Sometimes, one story is the beginning of all others,” a voice that sounds like Ciarán Hinds opens the trailer. Based on the classic C.S. Lewis children’s book series The Chronicles of Narnia, the first chronological book follows two children, Digory and Polly, who are the first to discover the “Wood between the Worlds,” otherwise known as Narnia.
In the trailer, as Digory and Polly go exploring infinite worlds, chaos ensues. Before Polly can get to him to tell him not to summons Emma Mackey’s Jadis, Digory unleashes her. The White Witch, who wears silver sparkly eyeshadow, whispers, “Come to me, my power.” She leaps off and goes about orchestrating a raft of trouble as Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” kicks in.
The movie stars Daniel Craig, Carey Mulligan, Ciarán Hinds and Emma Mackey, who plays the formidable witch Jadis. David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell portray Digory and Polly, the young friends whose journey leads them into the extraordinary world of Narnia. Seamus McGarvey, ASC, BSC, is director of photography, James Chinlund is production designer. Jacqueline Durran serves as the costume designer.
Greta Gerwig Opens Up On Narnia
In a statement, Gerwig said: "Working with Netflix to bring this film to life has been extraordinary and IMAX continues to be an incredible partner. I cannot wait for people to see the film in theaters on February 12 and on Netflix on April 2.”
She added: “I was a child when I first read The Magician’s Nephew, and I fell in love with the gorgeously improbable but completely brilliant concept of a cosmic lion singing the world of Narnia to life. I didn’t know that I would grow up to make films, but a universe built out of music is an idea that always lived in my heart. It is the honor of a lifetime to be asked to imagine it into being. Because of C. S. Lewis’s The Chronicles of Narnia, I believed in magic and hidden worlds and adventure. I believed that anywhere could be enchanted and that anyone could be swept up into an epic. That wonder and awe was available to everyone, even ordinary people like me... It transformed me.”
Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew will open in theaters on Feb. 12, 2027, before arriving on Netflix on April 2.