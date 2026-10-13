Greta Gerwig’s Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew Unveils Poster Ahead of Tomorrow’s Trailer Debut

Narnia: The Magician's Nephew has dropped an official poster.
Greta Gerwig is directing one of Netflix's most expensive movies ever.
Based on CS Lewis's 1955 book, the film launches its trailer tomorrow.
The first poster for Greta Gerwig's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew has been unveiled, triggering a frenzy among ardent fans of CS Lewis' iconic fantasy series desperate to get a glimpse. Gerwig directs Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew from her own script. The trailer will be coming tomorrow.
The poster of the Netflix title is dominated by an enormous outline of Aslan, whose flowing mane gradually merges into a vast, star-studded cosmos. In the centre, two figures ride a winged horse through a dazzling display of vibrant colours, alluding to Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer’s passage across the enchanted realms. Featuring the tagline “A Universe Begins”, the artwork places the origins of Narnia at the heart of its visual narrative, reflecting one of the most significant themes in Lewis’ novel. The unveiling has sparked considerable enthusiasm among parts of the online fandom, with viewers praising the striking design and sharing their growing anticipation for Greta Gerwig’s adaptation.
Gerwig has been vocal about her Narnia film being a dream come true, as she’s been a fan of the books since childhood, “I was a child when I first read The Magician’s Nephew, and I fell in love with the gorgeously improbable but completely brilliant concept of a cosmic lion singing the world of Narnia to life. I didn’t know that I would grow up to make films, but a universe built out of music is an idea that always lived in my heart. It is the honor of a lifetime to be asked to imagine it into being. Because of C. S. Lewis’s The Chronicles of Narnia, I believed in magic and hidden worlds and adventure. I believed that anywhere could be enchanted and that anyone could be swept up into an epic. That wonder and awe was available to everyone, even ordinary people like me…It transformed me.”
Narnia: The Magician's Nephew Cast, Details
David McKenna stars as Digory Kirke, Beatrice Campbell as Polly Plummer, Emma Mackey as Jadis, Carey Mulligan as Mabel Kirke, Daniel Craig as Uncle Andrew Ketterley, and Meryl Streep as the voice of Aslan. Ciarán Hinds is also in it. About her vision for the film, Gerwig recently told Empire, “David Bowie saved my life. Paul McCartney saved my life. David Gilmour saved my life. Pete Townshend saved my life. Jimmy Page, Robert Plant...When I heard their music, I had this deep sense of [thinking], ‘You’re gonna be okay.’… Narnia is literally a world made out of music. It is a world sung to life by Aslan, and rock n’ roll to me felt like a world made out of music.”
Sneak previews in IMAX will kick off on February 10, with the global wide release two days later. Finally, the film will drop on Netflix on April 2, 2027. It’s the first Netflix movie to get such a massive release.