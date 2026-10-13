Greta Gerwig’s Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew Unveils Poster Ahead of Tomorrow’s Trailer Debut

Gerwig has been vocal about her Narnia film being a dream come true, as she’s been a fan of the books since childhood, “I was a child when I first read The Magician’s Nephew, and I fell in love with the gorgeously improbable but completely brilliant concept of a cosmic lion singing the world of Narnia to life. I didn’t know that I would grow up to make films, but a universe built out of music is an idea that always lived in my heart. It is the honor of a lifetime to be asked to imagine it into being. Because of C. S. Lewis’s The Chronicles of Narnia, I believed in magic and hidden worlds and adventure. I believed that anywhere could be enchanted and that anyone could be swept up into an epic. That wonder and awe was available to everyone, even ordinary people like me…It transformed me.”