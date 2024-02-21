PM Modi And Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis Inaugurate Open Raisina Dialogue 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis have jointly inaugurated the Raisina Dialogue 2024. This conference is a key event in India, bringing together leaders from politics, business, media, and civil society every year in New Delhi.
The focus is on discussing important global issues and finding ways to collaborate across different sectors. The dialogue includes discussions with heads of state, cabinet ministers, government officials, and thought leaders from diverse fields, such as the private sector, media, and academia.
Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis praised India's election system during his speech at the 9th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi. Mitsotakis highlighted that India's electoral process serves as a compelling example, dispelling any misconceptions that a significant scale could be a barrier to democracy.
With over 100 countries in attendance, the 9th Raisina Dialogue promises a diverse gathering, including Ministers, former Heads of State, Military Commanders, Industry Leaders, Technology Experts, Academics, Journalists, and representatives from Think Tanks. The theme for 2024, "Chaturanga: Conflict, Contest, Cooperate, Create," will shape discussions across six thematic pillars.
At the ninth Raisina Dialogue, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed the strength of the partnership between Greece and India, emphasising shared values and a deepening alliance. He highlighted the significance of the relationship, stating, "A partnership that today binds us closer than ever before. A partnership between the world's oldest democracy and the world's largest democracy."
Acknowledging India's global influence, the Greek Prime Minister remarked, "Today, India is a great power on the world stage, an important ally in the pursuit of peace and security, a rising force at the heart of the G20, and a leading player in the fight against climate change." He expressed the need for Europe to strengthen its partnership with India, making it a cornerstone of European foreign policy.
Mitsotakis also highlighted the unique opportunity for cooperation, citing Greece's geographic, cultural, and strategic proximity. He mentioned ongoing efforts to establish new corridors for data and energy, such as the India Middle East Europe Corridor (IMEC). Mitsotakis sees this project as promising for enhancing connectivity between India, the Middle East, and Europe, stating, "Greece is sitting right in the centre of this new corridor, and to our friends in India, I say we are your natural doorstep to Europe and beyond."
Thematic Pillars
The dialogue will span six thematic pillars: Tech Frontiers, Peace with the Planet, War & Peace, Decolonising Multilateralism, The Post 2030 Agenda, and Defending Democracy. Decision-makers and thought leaders will engage in conversations on regulations, innovation, asymmetries, multilateralism, societal progress, and sovereignty.
India-Armenia Dialogue
One of the highlights will be the India-Armenia Dialogue, exploring the burgeoning partnership between the two countries amid shifts in global geo-economics. The dialogue aims to craft ambitious blueprints and practical steps in areas ranging from defense and critical technologies to minerals and pharmaceuticals.
UNSC Reform
Another focal point is the discussion on reforming the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The growing challenges of new wars, conflicts, and humanitarian crises have raised concerns about the council's effectiveness and fairness. Calls for equitable and just reforms to better represent the 21st-century global landscape are expected.
Digital Presence and Global Viewership
With over 2500 in-person participants from approximately 115 countries, the dialogue's proceedings will also be accessible to millions worldwide through various digital platforms.
What is Raisina Dialogue?
The Raisina Dialogue is an annual event. It will be held in New Delhi, where people from politics, business, media, and civil society come together to talk about important global issues. It's organized as a big conversation involving leaders from different areas like government, business, and academia. The conference is put together by the Observer Research Foundation, with support from the Ministry of External Affairs.