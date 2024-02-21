PM Modi And Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis Inaugurate Open Raisina Dialogue 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis have jointly inaugurated the Raisina Dialogue 2024. This conference is a key event in India, bringing together leaders from politics, business, media, and civil society every year in New Delhi.

The focus is on discussing important global issues and finding ways to collaborate across different sectors. The dialogue includes discussions with heads of state, cabinet ministers, government officials, and thought leaders from diverse fields, such as the private sector, media, and academia.