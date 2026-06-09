Maoist Arms Cache Recovered By Security Forces On Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border

A joint team of BSF and DVF security personnel uncovered a major hidden Maoist arms and explosives dump along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.
The intensive search operation was launched in the Malkangiri district forest area following specific intelligence provided by surrendered Maoists.
Seized materials included an INSAS light machine gun, two INSAS rifles, grenades, tiffin bombs, and an 8 kg improvised explosive device (IED).
Security forces have uncovered a major arms cache hidden by Maoists along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, recovering a vast haul of weapons and explosives, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. The joint operation, launched following intelligence provided by surrendered insurgents, led to the seizure of automatic rifles, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and ammunition hidden in the dense forest terrain.
According to PTI, the breakthrough occurred during an intensive combing operation conducted early in the morning by the District Voluntary Force (DVF) and the Border Security Force (BSF). The search targeted the forested areas of Kirmitti and Katuapadar, located within the Mathili police station limits in Odisha's Malkangiri district, which borders the Durva police station jurisdiction in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district.
Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Vinod Patil confirmed that a substantial quantity of weaponry, IEDs, and grenades was retrieved during the action. PTI reported that the seized arsenal included one INSAS light machine gun (LMG), two INSAS rifles, two tiffin bombs, an 8 kg IED, one grenade, and an AK-47 magazine. Additionally, security personnel recovered gun powder, batteries, and an electric detonator from the dump.
The police stated that the recovery deals a severe blow to the disruptive operations of the Maoists in the border region. It is suspected that these explosives and materials were stockpiled for Maoist cadres to target innocent civilians and security forces, as well as to carry out further destructive activities, reported PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)