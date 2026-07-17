Illegal Mosques, Madrassas Demolished Near Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer district administration has carried out an anti-encroachment drive in border areas adjoining the India-Pakistan international boundary and demolished six alleged illegal mosques and madrassa buildings constructed on government land, officials said on Friday.
The action was taken under the administration's "Operation Clean" in the Nachna, Tanot and Shahgarh areas on Thursday.
The officials said that the demolition drive was conducted in villages including Mirpura, Hindolon Ki Dhani, Ahmadpura and Dhanana. The structures were removed using earthmovers in the presence of revenue, police and administrative officials.
According to the administration, the demolished structures had been built on government land, including land reserved for families displaced by the Pong Dam project.
The campaign covered areas within about 50 kilometres of the international border. Heavy deployment of police and security agencies remained present during the operation in view of the sensitivity of the border region.
The administration said the drive resumed after the Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan High Court, in an order dated July 13, dismissed petitions challenging eviction and show-cause notices issued to religious institutions in the border belt, observing that national security was of paramount importance.
The demolition drive remained peaceful with no law-and-order disruptions.