Column | We Stand Resolute In Our Shared Mission to Forge A future-proof Justice System: Arjun Ram Meghwal

The concept of justice has perpetually remained a cornerstone of human civilisation. Our profound ancient cultural history and its enduring symbols beautifully illustrate the foundational systems that have shepherded the progress of humanity. Interpersonal and collective relationships were also influenced by the evolution of modern societies. There is no doubt that the change of paradigms has accelerated with the development of science and technology that enables the easy dissemination of ideas across borders.
Since inception, the quest for the superiority of specific ideals has greatly shaped jurisprudence. But, throughout the ages, the judiciary has been charged with the solemn task of restoring people’s faith in equity, morality and the rule of law, amidst competing values. The judicial institution serves as the cohesive force, making all stakeholders feel a true sense of belonging, trust and association in the overall struggle for the community’s well-being and justice, including the most marginalised.
This unwavering institutional dedication requires the cultivation of a formidable justice ecosystem, one that guarantees both judicial accessibility and an enhanced quality of life for every single citizen. In the landscape of today, evolved Bhartiya jurisprudence has thoughtfully recalibrated itself to meet contemporary hurdles and leverage exciting new opportunities. Our rich constitutional heritage offers perpetual inspiration to actualise the dreams of our freedom fighters, striving passionately for an egalitarian society. The expression of the Trinity of Justice, i.e. Political, Social & Economic, and the ideals of Liberty, Equality and Fraternity enshrined in the preamble, are a moral compass to recalibrate regular affairs of institutions as well as individuals.
After Independence, we were blessed with an exceptional blueprint for the future through our Constitution. However, despite our political sovereignty, an entrenched colonial mentality persisted as a heavy barrier to authentic Indian values. The educational policy of Lord Macaulay, coupled with the legacy of codified penal laws and successive policies, created a complex web of regulations that constrained the degree of freedom of people. Simply put, a 19th-century mindset operating through 20th-century legislation is utterly inadequate for the soaring ambitions of the 21st century.
While we celebrate our historical milestones, a retrospective look at the past 12 years reveals a distinct and highly positive paradigm shift in governance. It is a shift that has fundamentally improved various facets of the daily lives of our citizens. The year 2014 stands out as a watershed moment in our democratic journey, when the size and scale of policy interventions were increased to realise the full potential of an emerging India, which views its ‘demographic dividend’ as a ‘development dividend’.
Swift, Systemic Reforms
Guided by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the governance model of India has embodied the power to empower, propelled forward by swift and systemic reforms. This trajectory is best described as a heartfelt mission to ensure ease of living via a grassroots bottom-up strategy, seamlessly paired with a top-down nation first philosophy. Parallel to this, the journey of India in judicial reform has been characterised by immense scale, innovation and a profound commitment. It embodies a comprehensive and multidimensional vision, combining legislative modernisation, institutional strengthening and digital innovation to advance justice delivery.
For us, ‘ease of justice’ is not merely a phrase; it is a guiding principle of reform that promotes ‘ease of engagement’ for litigants, ‘ease of working’ for advocates and judges, and ‘ease of understanding’ for every citizen, thereby making justice more accessible, efficient, and inclusive.
The transition from a colonial-era penal code to the new criminal-justice system firmly roots our laws in modern human realities.
Ease of Engagement for Litigants: From the viewpoint of the everyday litigant, the rollout of citizen-centric initiatives like Tele Law, Nyay Bandhu and Pro Bono under the Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice (DISHA) scheme has democratised and made legal recourse beautifully affordable. Over 11.2 million individuals in rural and distant areas have utilised the expansive Common Service Centres network for free pre-litigation advice via the Tele Law Programme. Furthermore, innovations like e-filing and e-seva kendras have streamlined routine interactions with the legal system. The distinctive strategy of India, fusing advanced technology with grassroots community involvement, is rapidly setting a global standard of care.
Ease of Working For Advocates and Judges: To facilitate ease of working for our dedicated judges and advocates, there has been an aggressive expansion of both physical and digital frameworks. Because the district and subordinate judiciary act as the primary interface for most citizens, fortifying this tier is a critical and highly practical necessity. Consequently, under the centrally sponsored scheme, huge investments have been made to construct court halls, lawyers halls and residential units, alongside vital digital upgrades. This effort has driven the number of court halls from 15,818 in 2014 up to 22,712 today, fuelled by the allocation of Rs 9,400.40 crore for cutting-edge, integrated court complexes since 2014.
Additionally, backed by a Rs 7,200 crore budget, the e Courts Phase III Project aims to revolutionise courts into entirely paperless, end-to-end digital, artificial intelligence-driven hubs of justice. Virtual courts, video conferencing and live-streamed proceedings have successfully democratised the judiciary, ensuring transparency and brilliant efficiency.
Ease of Understanding for Citizens: Ensuring ease of understanding is a critical component of the broader justice framework, especially within a nation as linguistically rich and varied as India. To propel this, AI-driven natural language processing platforms like Bhashini and the Supreme Court Vidhik Anuvaad Software are actively translating apex court orders and judgements into 18 distinct Indian languages, truly democratising legal knowledge.
Supplementing this, the National Judicial Data Grid offers a comprehensive statistical portal, granting one-click access to analytics covering more than 340 million court orders. Concurrently, the government is partnering with academic institutions to champion simplified, plain-language legislative drafting, rendering laws much more citizen-friendly and approachable.
Seamless Integration
The transition from a colonial-era penal code to the new criminal-justice system firmly roots our laws in modern human realities. A revolutionary milestone is the seamless integration of e-forensics, e-prisons, e-prosecution and e-courts with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems. The introduction of the Nyaya Shruti platform has optimised virtual court appearances and witness testimony recordings. So much so that when bail is granted, the digital order is instantly transmitted to the prison portal, entirely bypassing the historical paperwork delays that cruelly impeded prompt releases. This ensures real-time data flow and establishes a truly Inter Operable Criminal Justice System.
The appointment of 77 Supreme Court judges Over the Past 12 years highlights the dedication of the executive to working in tandem with the judiciary.
Purpose-driven steps have also been implemented to address the growing requirements of the higher judiciary. The approved capacity of high court judges was expanded from 906 in 2014 to 1,122. Similarly, the sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court grew from 31 to 34 in 2019, and has recently been elevated to 38 following the promulgation of the Supreme Court Amendment Ordinance of 2026. Over the past 12 years, the rapid appointment of 77 Supreme Court judges and 1,175 socially diverse high court judges highlights the dedication of the executive branch to working in tandem with the judiciary.
It is widely acknowledged that an overabundance of archaic statutes unfairly burdens our stakeholders. By eliminating over 40,000 compliances and discarding 1,725 obsolete colonial-era laws, the government has massively boosted the ease of doing business across all sectors, letting entrepreneurship breathe. At the same time, India is cementing its position as a global leader in Alternative Dispute Resolution by fortifying arbitration frameworks, establishing bodies like the India International Arbitration Centre and championing peaceful mediation via the dedicated Mediation Act of 2023.
As the global community grapples with complex geopolitical shifts, the diplomatic and legal foresight of India culminated in the adoption of the Gandhinagar Declaration at the BRICS Justice Ministers Meeting 2026. This collective pledge prioritises the reinforcement of arbitration and mediation as superior, accessible dispute resolution tools. Such partnerships are designed to alleviate court congestion.
Ultimately, all these transformative initiatives converge on a singular vision. That vision guarantees that any individual in pursuit of justice encounters a supportive, accessible and highly responsive governance structure. As we march toward the realisation of Viksit Bharat by 2047, we stand resolute in our shared mission to forge a future-proof justice system. We are building one that is inherently inclusive, innovative, resilient and deeply reflective of the united hopes and aspirations of 140 crore Bhartiya.
(Views expressed are personal)
Arjun Ram Meghwal Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs
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(This story appeared in Outlook magazine’s August 31 issue, 'Whose Idea of India?', in which India’s noted public intellectuals, policymakers, cultural practitioners, political leaders, scholars and economists write in detail about the idea of India they believe can best secure the nation’s future as we celebrate 80 years of independence.)