Column | We Stand Resolute In Our Shared Mission to Forge A future-proof Justice System: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Ease of Working For Advocates and Judges: To facilitate ease of working for our dedicated judges and advocates, there has been an aggressive expansion of both physical and digital frameworks. Because the district and subordinate judiciary act as the primary interface for most citizens, fortifying this tier is a critical and highly practical necessity. Consequently, under the centrally sponsored scheme, huge investments have been made to construct court halls, lawyers halls and residential units, alongside vital digital upgrades. This effort has driven the number of court halls from 15,818 in 2014 up to 22,712 today, fuelled by the allocation of Rs 9,400.40 crore for cutting-edge, integrated court complexes since 2014.