Nandan Nilekani, Ex-ISRO Chief, Former IB Director: Why This Is Not A Conventional Exam Reform Panel

The Logistics Problem Behind Conducting Exams For Millions

Amrit Lal Meena, the panel's logistics expert and a senior IAS officer, addresses a dimension of the exam crisis that technology alone cannot solve: the physical supply chain of examination materials. NEET-UG is taken by approximately two million students across more than 4,000 centres in hundreds of cities. Each centre receives sealed question papers that must arrive undamaged, uncompromised, and on time. The logistics of that distribution is where many actual leaks occur. Though the NEET examination from next year will switch to the Computer Based Test (CBT) model, logistical expertise remains important.