India, Australia Sign Landmark Uranium Deal, Expand Defence and Indo-Pacific Partnership

India and Australia signed a landmark uranium supply agreement and announced new initiatives covering defence, maritime security, energy, critical technologies and trade during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Melbourne.
The two Quad partners launched a new defence cooperation framework, a maritime security roadmap, and agreed to strengthen military interoperability, cyber cooperation and supply chain resilience.
India and Australia also pledged to fast-track negotiations on a comprehensive trade agreement, expand space and technology collaboration, and deepen economic and cultural ties.
India and Australia on Thursday signed a landmark agreement on uranium supply and unveiled a broad roadmap to deepen cooperation in defence, maritime security, critical minerals, energy and emerging technologies during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Melbourne.
The agreements were announced after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese during the second leg of Modi's three-nation tour. The two Quad partners also reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific.
Uranium Deal to Boost India's Nuclear Energy
A key outcome of the summit was an administrative arrangement under the 2015 Australia-India Nuclear Cooperation Agreement that will facilitate the long-term supply of Australian uranium for India's civilian nuclear energy programme.
"The important agreement in nuclear energy will open the way for uranium supplies from Australia and give new impetus to India's clean energy objectives," Modi said.
Albanese said the arrangement would enable uranium exports for peaceful purposes and support India's transition towards non-fossil fuel energy.
However, the two leaders did not disclose a timeline for exports or the quantity of uranium to be supplied.
Defence, Maritime Security Ties Strengthened
The two countries unveiled a new Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation, replacing the framework agreed in 2009, and launched the India-Australia Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap.
"Together, we will further strengthen peace, stability, freedom of navigation and a rules-based order throughout the Indo-Pacific region," Modi said.
Albanese said the declaration reflects the two countries' commitment to regional peace and security.
"We will boost strategic coordination, increase the complexity of our defence exercises and further build interoperability between our defence forces," he said.
The roadmap includes greater cooperation in maritime domain awareness, information-sharing, capability development and operational coordination.
Coast Guard Pact, Defence Innovation Push
India and Australia also signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Indian Coast Guard and Australia's Maritime Border Command to strengthen cooperation in maritime law enforcement and border security.
Modi said the two countries would also expand collaboration through the India-Australia Defence Innovation Corridor.
"Through the India-Australia defence innovation corridor, we will work to connect defence startups and industries. We will also move forward together in shipbuilding, ship repair and maintenance," he said.
The two sides also agreed to accelerate military information-sharing, expand defence deployments and station an Indian military instructor at the Australian Defence College during 2028-29.
Focus on Energy Security and Critical Technologies
The leaders announced a joint statement on energy security aimed at reducing the impact of disruptions caused by conflicts in West Asia while strengthening energy trade.
Australia's role as a supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and India's position in refined petroleum products are expected to underpin future cooperation.
The two countries also launched the Partnership for Cyber, Critical Technologies and Supply Chains (PACTS) to improve supply chain resilience and cooperation in cyber security, digital infrastructure and emerging technologies.
Modi said Australia's technology, investment and natural resources could play a major role in India's energy transition and invited Australian companies to invest in India's infrastructure sector.
Trade Talks to Be Fast-Tracked
India and Australia agreed to accelerate negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) and advance discussions on a bilateral investment treaty.
The proposed pact is expected to build on the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement signed in 2022.
Separately, AustralianSuper, Australia's largest pension fund, announced an additional investment of $347 million in India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund.
Space, Science and Cultural Cooperation
As part of expanded cooperation in science and technology, Australia will establish a temporary space-tracking terminal in the Cocos (Keeling) Islands to support India's Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission.
The two countries also announced a trilateral Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation Partnership focused on emerging technologies.
In the cultural sphere, India and Australia agreed to repatriate several important artefacts and human remains held in museums in both countries, including ancient Indian sculptures and the remains of an Australian First Nations ancestor.
Highlighting the growing partnership, Modi compared India-Australia ties to cricket.
He said the bilateral agenda is "focused like one-day games", decision-making is "as fast as T20 games", while the partnership is "as long and deep as a Test match.