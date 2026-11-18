The Delhi Chief Minister stated that the armed forces have demonstrated their capability to strike inside enemy territory.
The remarks highlight national security preparedness and the decisive strength of India's military.
The statement emphasizes deterrence and the government's firm stance against cross-border threats.
Indian Armed Forces have shown they can strike inside enemy homes if someone even casts an eye on the country or its forces, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday.
Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Rezang La Day tributes at Talkatora Stadium, Gupta said, "Earlier, when someone attacked the country, our armed forces had to wait for permission from Delhi and had to swallow the bitter pill of humiliation. Today the country has a government and leadership that any neighbouring country thinks a hundred times before attacking us."
Whether it is Operation Sindoor, whether surgical strikes, or Balakot, our armed forces have struck deep inside their homes. This is the valour of our armed forces, she added.
Honouring the heroic last stand of Indian soldiers during the Battle of Rezang La in the 1962 Sino-Indian War, Rezang La Day is commemorated annually on November 18.
"Our forces are working 24x7. They are protecting us so that we can sleep peacefully. The country has a Prime Minister who not only cares for our soldiers and armed forces, but provides them with all modern, latest-technology equipment-weapons," Gupta further said.
Gupta added that she will ensure whatever the demands raised by Rezang La martyrs are taken to the right places.