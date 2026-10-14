Delhi Police ACP Facing Sexual Assault Probe Files FIR Against Journalist Over Alleged Casteist Abuse, Defamation

The FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and sections 221 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 356(2) (Defamation) and 3(5) (Common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the complaint by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat, posted in Connaught Place sub-division of New Delhi district.