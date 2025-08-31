Violent Protests In Indonesia Test President Prabowo Subianto Government

A protester throws rock at riot police officers during a protest against lavish allowances given to Parliament members, in Jakarta, Indonesia.
A protester throws rock at riot police during a protest against lavish allowances given to parliament members, in Jakarta, Indonesia.
A student throws a rock towards riot police during a protest against lavish allowances given to parliament members, in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Protesters clash with riot police during a protest against lavish allowances given to parliament members, in Jakarta, Indonesia.
A man carries Indonesian national flag as a traffic police post is burned during a protest following the death of a delivery rider in clashes between riot police and students protesting against lawmakers' allowances, outside the Regional Police Headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Students confront police during a protest following the death of a bike taxi rider in clashes between riot police and students protesting against lawmakers' allowances, at the Regional Police Headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia.
A traffic police post is burned during a protest following the death of a delivery rider in clashes between riot police and students protesting against lawmakers' allowances, outside the Regional Police Headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Labourers display posters during a protest against the Indonesian Government in Surabaya, Indonesia. Indonesian labourers have raised political demands: eliminate outsourcing, reject low wages, increase the 2026 minimum wage by 8.5 to 10.5 per cent, stop layoffs, revise labour tax revisions, pass new labour bill without the Omnibus Law, pass the corruptor asset confiscation bill, and revise Indonesia's election system.
Police officers walk amid tear gas smoke during a protest in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia sparked by reports of lawmakers receiving excessive housing allowances.
A man climbs on to a police water cannon truck during a protest following the death of a delivery rider in clashes between riot police and students protesting against lawmakers' allowances, in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia.