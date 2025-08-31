Violent Protests In Indonesia Test President Prabowo Subianto Government

Labourers display posters during a protest against the Indonesian Government in Surabaya, Indonesia. Indonesian labourers have raised political demands: eliminate outsourcing, reject low wages, increase the 2026 minimum wage by 8.5 to 10.5 per cent, stop layoffs, revise labour tax revisions, pass new labour bill without the Omnibus Law, pass the corruptor asset confiscation bill, and revise Indonesia's election system.