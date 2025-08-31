International

Violent Protests In Indonesia Test President Prabowo Subianto Government

Sparked by a recent hike in lawmakers' allowances to ten times the national minimum wage, the protests spread as authorities tried to restore peace. 

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indonesia protests and demonstrations over lawmaker salary and bike taxi driver death
Indonesia protests | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim

A protester throws rock at riot police officers during a protest against lavish allowances given to Parliament members, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

2/10
Indonesia Protests
Indonesia Protests and demonstrations | Photo: AP/Tatan Syuflana

A protester throws rock at riot police during a protest against lavish allowances given to parliament members, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

3/10
Indonesia Protests
Indonesia Protests | Photo; AP/Achmad Ibrahim

A student throws a rock towards riot police during a protest against lavish allowances given to parliament members, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

4/10
Indonesia Protests and demonstrations
Indonesia Protests | Photo: AP/Tatan Syuflana

Protesters clash with riot police during a protest against lavish allowances given to parliament members, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

5/10
Indonesia Protests
Indonesia Protests and demonstrations | Photo: AP/Tatan Syuflana

A man carries Indonesian national flag as a traffic police post is burned during a protest following the death of a delivery rider in clashes between riot police and students protesting against lawmakers' allowances, outside the Regional Police Headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia.

6/10
Indonesia Protests
Indonesia Protests and demonstrations | Photo: AP/Tatan Syuflana

Students confront police during a protest following the death of a bike taxi rider in clashes between riot police and students protesting against lawmakers' allowances, at the Regional Police Headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia.

7/10
Indonesia Protests and demonstrations
Indonesia Protests | Photo: AP/Tatan Syuflana

A traffic police post is burned during a protest following the death of a delivery rider in clashes between riot police and students protesting against lawmakers' allowances, outside the Regional Police Headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia.

8/10
Indonesia Protests
Indonesia Protests and demonstrations | Photo; Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Labourers display posters during a protest against the Indonesian Government in Surabaya, Indonesia. Indonesian labourers have raised political demands: eliminate outsourcing, reject low wages, increase the 2026 minimum wage by 8.5 to 10.5 per cent, stop layoffs, revise labour tax revisions, pass new labour bill without the Omnibus Law, pass the corruptor asset confiscation bill, and revise Indonesia's election system.

9/10
Indonesia Protests and demonstrations
Indonesia Protests | Photo: AP/Trisnadi

Police officers walk amid tear gas smoke during a protest in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia sparked by reports of lawmakers receiving excessive housing allowances.

10/10
Indonesia Protests
Indonesia Protests | Photo: AP/Trisnadi

A man climbs on to a police water cannon truck during a protest following the death of a delivery rider in clashes between riot police and students protesting against lawmakers' allowances, in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Match Fixtures Revised To Beat Heat, Fans Excited For India Vs Pakistan

  2. Rahul Dravid’s Rajasthan Royals Exit: Tracking His IPL & Coaching Journey

  3. DPL 2025: Five Players Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach In South Delhi Superstarz Vs West Delhi Lions Eliminator

  4. Shubman Gill Faces Crucial Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

  5. Kipling Doriga: PNG Cricketer Charged With Robbery During ICC CWC Challenge League In Jersey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Denis Shapovalov, US Open 2025: Top Seed Pushes Through Despite First-Set Loss

  2. US Open 2025: Djokovic Feeling ‘Young As Ever’ Despite Back Issues Ahead Of Second Week

  3. US Open 2025: Two-time Champion Naomi Osaka Sets Up Coco Gauff Clash

  4. US Open: Coco Gauff Breezes Through To Round Four At Flushing Meadows

  5. US Open 2025: Djokovic Overcomes Back Injury To Beat Norrie, Fritz Battles Through

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  5. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  2. PM Modi In Japan: Japanese Tech, Indian Talent Make 'Winning Combination'

  3. Day In Pics: August 30, 2025

  4. How To Find A Book In Ten Ways

  5. PM Modi Lands In China After 7 Years To Attend SCO Summit

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. Imran Khan's Nephew Jailed By Pakistan Court Over May 9 Riots

  3. PM Modi Lands In China After 7 Years To Attend SCO Summit

  4. Israeli Airstrike Kills Houthi PM Ahmed al-Rahawi in Yemen’s Sanaa

  5. Mehul Choksi’s Bail Plea Rejected By Belgian Court Of Appeals

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars