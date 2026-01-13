Meiyang Chang Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Prashant Tamang: Rest In Fields Of Love & Gold

Meiyang Chang shared a heartfelt tribute to late friend Prashant Tamang on Instagram.
Prashant Tamang, Indian Idol 3 winner, passed away at 43.
Tributes are pouring in from all across the nation for the singer.
Prashant Tamang, Indian Idol Season 3 winner, who recently starred in Prime Video's Paatal Lok 2, passed away on Sunday (January 11) at his residence in Delhi at age 43. He died in his sleep. Tamang's family took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. His fans, friends and colleagues have mourned his demise on social media.
Singer and actor Meiyang Chang, who was Tamang's Indian Idol co-contestant, shared a series of throwback pics from their old days during the show and paid a heartfelt tribute to his late friend.
Meiyang Chang pays tribute to Prashant Tamang
Sharing the priceless pics on his Instagram handle, Chang wrote in Nepali, "असल मान्छेहरु किन छिट्टै जान्छन्?" which is translated to English as, "Why do good people leave so quickly?" He called Tamang “hum sabka yaar”, and added, “Rest in fields of love & gold, Prashant.”
The pics also featured other co-contestants of Indian Idol 3 alongside Tamang and Chang.
Have a look at the post here.
Paying his last respects to Tamang, Chang told ANI, "We are all in shock," and said his death is a "huge loss - not just for the music industry, but especially for the Gorkha community."
Recalling his old days with Tamang during Indian Idol Season 3, Chang said when they were together in the show, it was a matter of great pride for the entire Gorkha community. "Even during the competition, we never felt that we were competing against him," he added.
"When auditions for Paatal Lok were taking place, he called me to ask if he should go for it. Mahaveer sir and I constantly encouraged him, telling him, 'Please go for it!' After a lot of convincing, he finally did - and cracked the audition instantly. Everyone has seen how brilliantly he performed in Paatal Lok," Chang said further.
Prashant Tamang's wife on his death
Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley broke down while paying her last respects to the singer-actor.
She also addressed the speculation over his sudden demise.
"Thank you to everyone. I've been receiving calls from all over the world. People that I know, people that I don't know, I've been getting flowers. People are standing outside my house, people have come to the hospital to see him for the last time," she said.
"It's really overwhelming for me, and please love him as you have loved him earlier. He was a great soul, he was a great human. I hope you remember him like that," she added.
She further said it was a "natural death," adding, "he was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time."
Prashant, who originally hailed from Darjeeling, reportedly passed away due to a cardiac arrest. His funeral is held today. As per reports, the funeral procession started from his residence in Toonsoong, near Chowrastra.