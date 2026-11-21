Cyrus Broacha welcomes Farah Khan and Dileep after their podcast-related disagreement.
Dileep brings a specially prepared mutton dish to Broacha’s Mumbai home.
Farah Khan’s YouTube vlogs have made Dileep an internet sensation.
Comedian Cyrus Broacha and Farah Khan’s cook Dileep have seemingly put their differences behind them after a recent meeting at Broacha’s Mumbai home. The reunion came more than a month after the comedian called Dileep a “fraud”, “irritating” and “overrated” during an episode of his podcast, Cyrus Says. In a new YouTube vlog, Farah and Dileep visited Broacha, who greeted them with an affectionate gesture.
Cyrus Broacha Welcomes Farah Khan And Dileep Home
In the vlog released on Friday, Farah arrives at Broacha’s residence with Dileep. Before entering, she jokingly warns him, “I will show him. Cyrus, you said you don't like Dileep. Only I can say that; nobody else can.”
Broacha welcomes Farah with a hug before touching Dileep’s feet as a gesture of peace. He then hugs the cook and asks how he is doing. Farah reveals that Dileep was left “heartbroken” by the comedian’s earlier comments, but had still brought a specially prepared mutton dish for him.
Broacha attempts to deflect the situation with humour, saying, “This happened because of AI. I didn't say anything,” before winking at the camera.
Why Cyrus Broacha Called Dileep A ‘Fraud’
Broacha later explains that his comments came during a podcast episode featuring comedian Shantanu Anam. According to him, Anam kept praising Dileep throughout the conversation, which left him bored and prompted the remarks in jest.
During the earlier episode, Broacha had described Dileep as “irritating” and “overrated” before saying, “He is like acting all the time now. The first couple of times he was nice; otherwise, he looks like a fraud to me. I think Farah feeds him the lines and then he says whatever he wants. Sometimes I feel his heart is not in it.” Anam had defended Dileep, calling him “lovable and sweet”.
How Dileep Became An Internet Favourite
Farah launched her YouTube cooking vlog in 2024 with Dileep, whose deadpan humour and banter with the filmmaker quickly attracted viewers. Their videos feature visits to celebrity homes, including those of Kajol, Jackie Shroff and Ananya Panday. Dileep has also appeared in advertisements alongside stars such as Shah Rukh Khan.