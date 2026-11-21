During the earlier episode, Broacha had described Dileep as “irritating” and “overrated” before saying, “He is like acting all the time now. The first couple of times he was nice; otherwise, he looks like a fraud to me. I think Farah feeds him the lines and then he says whatever he wants. Sometimes I feel his heart is not in it.” Anam had defended Dileep, calling him “lovable and sweet”.