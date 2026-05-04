Babil Khan Resumes Work After Mental Health Break, Shares Note For Fans

Babil Khan resumes work after a mental health break, returning to set with a heartfelt note. The actor thanked fans for their support, marking a quiet but meaningful comeback after a difficult year.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Babil Khan
Babil Khan resumes work after mental health break Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Babil Khan resumes work after mental health break, begins second schedule.

  • Actor shared a heartfelt note, thanking fans for their continued support and patience.

  • Babil Khan's career includes Qala and The Railway Men performances.

Babil Khan resumes work after a mental health break, quietly stepping back onto a film set and reconnecting with audiences who have followed his journey closely. The young actor, who had taken time away from the spotlight last year, shared a personal note as he began shooting again, signalling a steady return rather than a dramatic comeback.

His post reflected gratitude more than announcement, giving fans a glimpse into where he stands now.

Babil Khan resumes work with a heartfelt message

Taking to social media, Babil shared images from his current shoot, including a note addressed to his audience. It was expressed by him that as he begins the second schedule of filming, he wanted to acknowledge the love he has received and how much it means to him.

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It was further stated that he continues to work hard so that every moment viewers spend watching his performances feels worthwhile. The message carried a sense of quiet commitment, rather than trying to over-explain his absence.

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Why Babil Khan took a mental health break

The actor had stepped away following a difficult period in 2025, when a video of him speaking about the pressures of the industry went viral. He later clarified that his words had been misunderstood, but chose to take a step back regardless.

He had also spoken openly about dealing with depression, insomnia and emotional strain, sharing that he needed time to heal. His decision to prioritise his mental health was supported by collaborators, including filmmaker Sai Rajesh.

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Babil Khan’s career and what lies ahead

Babil first gained attention with Qala, followed by his role in The Railway Men. His performances have often been noted for their vulnerability and restraint.

While details of his current project remain under wraps, his return to set suggests a gradual rebuilding phase. For many watching, this moment feels less about a comeback and more about continuity after pause.

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