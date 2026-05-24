Screenwriters Association Awards 2026 Full Winners List: The Bads Of Bollywood, Stolen, Black Warrant Bag Top Honours

The SWA Awards 2026 took place on Saturday, with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Stolen, Black Warrant and Pushpa Impossible bagging top honours.
Aryan Khan won Best Dialogue and Best Screenplay awards for The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which he shared with co-writers Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan.
Best Feature Film Debut went to Aranya Sahay for Humans in the Loop.
The 7th edition of the Screenwriters Association Awards (SWA Awards 2026) took place on Saturday (May 23), honouring writers from film, television, and OTT across 15 categories. The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Stolen, Black Warrant and Pushpa Impossible took top honours.
SWA Awards 2026 winners
Aranya Sahay took home the Best Feature Film Debut for Humans in the Loop. Aryan Khan won Best Dialogue, alongside the Best Screenplay awards for The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which he shared with co-writers Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan.
Legendary lyricist Gulzar was awarded the Best Lyrics (Feature Film) trophy for his work on the song "Hum Fanaa" from Gustaakh Ishq, while Reshu Nath clinched the Best Dialogue (Feature Film) prize for the Yami Gautam-starrer Haq.
In the Web Drama segment, Smita Singh was awarded Best Story for the Khauf. Best Screenplay went to Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia, and Tamal Sen for Paatal Lok Season 2. Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay bagged the Best Dialogue honour for Black Warrant.
Siddhant Makkar, Chairperson of the SWA Awards 2026, revealed that the winners were evaluated from nearly 700 songs, over 80 television shows, close to 100 web series, and over 130 feature films.
The awards ceremony saw several members of the entertainment industry, including Sooraj Barjatya, Sriram Raghavan, Kiran Rao, Shoojit Sircar, Ashutosh Gowariker, R. Balki, Kanu Behl, Vijay Krishna Acharya, Onir, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aparna Purohit, Himanshu Sharma, Alankrita Shrivastava, Honey Trehan, Bejoy Nambiar, Sujoy Ghosh, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Ramesh Sippy, among others.
Here's the full winners list of SWA Awards 2026
Feature
Best Lyrics: Gulzar for "Hum Fanaa" from Gustaakh Ishq
Best Story: Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, Swapnil Salkar "Agadbumb" for Stolen
Best Screenplay: Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, Swapnil Salkar "Agadbumb" for Stolen
Best Dialogue: Reshu Nath for Haq
Best Debut: Aranya Sahay for Humans in the Loop
Web Drama
Best Story: Smita Singh for Khauf
Best Screenplay: Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia & Tamal Sen for Paatal Lok - Season 2
Best Dialogue: Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay for Black Warrant
Television
Best Story: Rajesh Joshi and Shabia Walia for Pushpa Impossible
Best Screenplay: Harneet Singh for Itti Si Khushi
Best Dialogue: Sneha Desai and Tushar Ishwer for Pushpa Impossible
Web Comedy/Musical/Romance
Best Story: Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi for Dupahiya
Best Screenplay: Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, Manav Chauhan for The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Best Dialogue: Aryan Khan for The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Winner for TV/Web
Best Lyrics: Anvita Dutt for Naseeba from Black Warrant