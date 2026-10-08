Ransoms, Lost Livelihoods, Empty Classrooms: How Kidnapping Is Changing Nigeria

Ransom demands are forcing families in Borno to sell livestock and other assets, borrow money and exhaust savings
Abductions on roads and attacks on schools are disrupting travel and keeping children out of classrooms
The scale of Nigeria’s kidnapping economy is extending beyond individual victims, sustaining insecurity and damaging local livelihoods and education
For families caught in Nigeria’s kidnapping crisis, an abduction can become a financial emergency long before a relative returns home. Ransom demands can force households to sell livestock and other property, borrow money or exhaust savings to secure a release. When victims remain captive, families face months of uncertainty without knowing whether more money will be demanded.
The pressure is especially acute in Borno, where armed groups operate across remote roads and rural communities and where schools have increasingly become vulnerable. People have been abducted from vehicles, children taken from villages and students seized during examinations.
The crisis is therefore reaching beyond the number of people kidnapped. It is changing how families use their savings, how people travel and whether children can attend school safely.
What Does Kidnapping Cost?
Ransom is often the immediate demand, but the damage to families extends beyond the payment.
Amnesty International documented cases in northern Nigeria in which relatives sold possessions to raise money demanded by kidnappers. It also reported that repeated attacks disrupted farming and forced families to abandon livelihoods.
The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit has described kidnapping for ransom as a significant source of illicit finance. Its analysis says ransom proceeds move through cash and informal channels as well as bank accounts and cryptocurrency, and can be converted into assets including livestock.
A 2026 record in Nigeria’s National Library repository cited estimates that about N2.23 trillion in ransom was paid between January 2021 and June 2025. That figure is national and covers multiple years, not Borno alone, but it illustrates the scale of the economy surrounding abduction.
Why Is Borno Vulnerable?
Borno remains the centre of Nigeria’s long-running insurgency, with Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province operating across parts of the state.
Its geography adds to the security challenge. Major roads run through large rural areas where armed groups can stop vehicles, seize passengers and move them into surrounding bushland before security forces arrive.
The Buratai-Kamuya road illustrates the problem.
In May, troops said insurgents had stopped civilian vehicles along the route and taken passengers hostage. A quick-reaction force rescued 92 people, including seven children, and found three improvised explosive devices along the route used by the attackers to withdraw.
In July, troops reported another attempted mass abduction after insurgents intercepted four vehicles on the same road. Thirty-one civilians were rescued and the attackers fled into nearby bushland.
The pattern shows why an ordinary journey can become an opportunity for mass abduction.
What Happens To Travellers?
The Buratai-Kamuya cases also show the difference between a kidnapping that is interrupted and one that develops into prolonged captivity.
Military operations have recovered groups of victims from roads and insurgent checkpoints, but other people have remained captive for months. In September, troops reported rescuing 14 abductees in Gwoza, including Chief Imam Mallam Sadiq, who had been kidnapped during an attack in March.
For families, the length of captivity matters as much as the eventual rescue. A prolonged disappearance can mean lost income, depleted savings and repeated negotiations with captors.
It also changes how communities travel. Roads once used routinely become routes that families may avoid unless security escorts or other assurances are available.
What Happened In Mussa?
The abduction at Mussa showed how quickly a security incident can become an education crisis.
On May 15, suspected insurgents attacked Mussa Central Primary School in Askira/Uba Local Government Area and abducted about 44 children, according to Borno authorities. By August, the Federal Ministry of Information said the federal and state governments were still working to secure their release. Governor Babagana Zulum said President Bola Tinubu had directed security agencies to rescue them.
The families were also left without reliable information. Radio Nigeria Northeast reported in June that relatives had still not heard from the captors more than three weeks after the attack. One family was reported to have lost nine children.
The consequences are not limited to the children taken. When a school becomes a target, parents must decide whether sending other children there is safe.
How Did Lassa Add To It?
The attack in Lassa showed the same problem in a different form.
On June 29, armed attackers targeted Government Day Secondary School in Lassa, Askira/Uba Local Government Area, while students were sitting examinations. Borno authorities said 39 people were affected, including 36 students and three staff members; 25 of the students were girls.
Schools in Dille, Lassa and Chul were subsequently shut as a precaution, while students were moved to Government Secondary School in Uba so examinations could continue.
That disruption reflects a wider problem. UNICEF has reported that attacks on schools in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe have previously led to more than 100 school closures. It continues to identify insecurity, abductions and attacks on education as major barriers to keeping children in school.
In affected communities, kidnapping therefore produces two losses at once: children can be physically taken, while others lose access to classrooms because the schools are no longer considered safe.
How Large Is The Crisis?
The problem extends beyond Borno.
The National Human Rights Commission recorded 335 people kidnapped in monitored incidents in August, the latest monthly figure in the supplied dashboard. Its July dashboard recorded 230 kidnapping cases, while its January-March dashboard recorded 651 kidnapping incidents during the first quarter of 2026.
These are monitored figures rather than a complete national count. The NFIU has warned that kidnapping is underreported, particularly where victims and families fear retaliation or have limited confidence in law enforcement.
National figures can also conceal the local impact. A single road attack can involve dozens of people, while one school assault can disrupt an entire community.
Why Does Ransom Keep The Cycle Going?
For families, ransom can appear to be the quickest way to save a relative. For armed groups, successful payments create an incentive to repeat the tactic.
The NFIU says ransom proceeds can finance further criminal and terrorist activity. It has identified cash payments, informal financial networks, bank accounts, cryptocurrency and asset purchases as routes through which kidnapping proceeds can be moved or concealed.
This creates a difficult cycle: families raise money to secure a release, kidnappers obtain a source of income, and the funds can help sustain networks capable of carrying out another abduction.
Nigerian law prohibits ransom payments, according to the NFIU. The prohibition, however, does not remove the dilemma facing a family whose relative is being held.
What Is The Government Doing?
The government’s response combines military operations, local intelligence and efforts to protect vulnerable communities.
Operation HADIN KAI has used surveillance and rapid-response units to disrupt abductions in Borno. Troops have repeatedly intervened on the Buratai-Kamuya road and in other areas, rescuing civilians and dismantling insurgent roadblocks.
The government is also relying on community-based security arrangements and intelligence sharing. The NFIU identifies local vigilantes, cooperation between police and military agencies and improved financial intelligence as parts of efforts to disrupt kidnapping networks.
The 2026 federal budget also identifies intelligence-led policing, technology-enabled surveillance, modernising the security forces and community-based peacebuilding as priorities.
For schools, the response has included relocating examinations and keeping education running where attacks have made individual campuses unsafe. The federal and Borno governments have also continued to publicly commit security resources to rescuing abducted children.
The supplied government material does not establish a dedicated federal scheme to reimburse families for ransom payments. The documented response remains centred on prevention, rescue, intelligence and security operations.
What Remains Unresolved?
Successful rescues have not removed the conditions that allow abductions to recur.
Insurgents can still exploit remote roads and rural terrain in Borno. Schools can still become targets, forcing authorities to close or relocate them. Families can spend months waiting for relatives to return while facing pressure to find money for a ransom.
The latest NHRC figures show that kidnapping remains a substantial national problem, even though monitored figures cannot capture every case.
For communities in Borno, the cost is consequently measured in more than the number of people rescued. It is savings emptied, livestock sold, journeys abandoned and classrooms disrupted.
The government can intervene after an abduction. The harder task is making the roads and schools safe enough that families do not have to make those calculations in the first place.