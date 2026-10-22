Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to offer his condolences. He wrote in Tamil, which loosely translated to, “I was shocked and deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mr. Krishnaraj, the renowned playback singer of Tamil cinema. With his unique voice and songs brimming with enthusiasm, playback singer Mr. Krishnaraj had captivated the hearts of his fans. His demise is a great loss to Tamil cinema. I convey my deepest condolences and comfort to his grieving family, relatives, friends, film industry colleagues, and all music lovers.”