Krishnaraj Ramasamy died in Chennai on October 22
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay offered his condolences on social media
The singer was reportedly suffering from health issues
Tamil playback singer Krishnaraj Ramasamay passed away on Thursday at the age of 75 in Chennai. While poor health is said to be the reason behind his demise, the film industry express shock and sadness at this loss for the music industry.
Krishnaraj’s most popular songs included Thanjavooru Mannu Eduthu, Aambalaikkum Pombalaikkum and Vellarikai.
Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to offer his condolences. He wrote in Tamil, which loosely translated to, “I was shocked and deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mr. Krishnaraj, the renowned playback singer of Tamil cinema. With his unique voice and songs brimming with enthusiasm, playback singer Mr. Krishnaraj had captivated the hearts of his fans. His demise is a great loss to Tamil cinema. I convey my deepest condolences and comfort to his grieving family, relatives, friends, film industry colleagues, and all music lovers.”
Besides Vijay, several other celebrities from the entertainment industry expressed shock. Singer Chinmayi Sripada wrote, "Oh God. This is a reallly tough week.” Singer Sujatha Mohan also expressed shock, writing, “Heartbroken to hear that Krishnaraj is no more. Coming so soon after the loss of Deva sir, this is another shock. Krishnaraj was Deva sir's favourite singer, and mine too. He supervised so many of Deva sir's songs that I had the privilege of singing. Gone too soon..pls rest in peace dear.”
Actor Sarath Kumar also took to social media and remembered his work with Krishnaraj, writing in Tamil, “The demise of the renowned playback singer Krishnaraj brings immense sorrow. In Tamil cinema, his voice graced over 300 songs, and the songs I acted in—“Paasamulla Sooriyane” from the film Vinnukkum Mannukkum, “Thaayae Thirisoolee” from Simmarasie, “Sokku Sundari” from Moovendar, “Karuda Karuda” from Natpukaga, the sorrowful song from Meesaikkaara Nanban, and “Naalu Vaarthai Pesalaiae” from Periya Kaaval Thozhil—remain close to my heart.”
He added, “Through the richness of his voice and his emotionally charged renditions, he will forever live in the hearts of music lovers, and his passing is an irreplaceable loss to the world of music. While praying to the divine for his soul to attain peace, I convey my deepest condolences to his grieving family, relatives, fellow artists, and all music practitioners who mourn his loss. #krishnaraj.”
Krishnaraj's work with Deva
The Tamil music industry also faced another loss few days back when renowned music composer Deva died on October 17. Both Deva and Krishnaraj were known for their collaborations over the years with some of the most memorable ones being Vellarikka, Meesakkaara Nanbaa (the sad version), Kathadikkuthu Kathadikkuthu, and Gopala Gopala.