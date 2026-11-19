Tamil song Varuvaaiy creates history with Grammy nominations.
In an exclusive interview with Outlook India, Susha revealed who she told first about Varuvaaiy's Grammy nominations.
Varuvaaiy was composed by Devan Ekambaram.
For Varuvaaiy singer Subhiksha Rangarajan, who goes by the stage name Susha, the news of her song's Grammy nomination was a complete surprise. For the unversed, Varuvaaiy is a 100-year-old devotional poem dedicated to Lord Krishna, written by famous Tamil poet Subramania Bharati. It been rearranged by Indian-American music composer Devan Ekambaram and presented to music lovers.
Varuvaaiy is the first Indian Tamil song to receive a nomination at the 69th Grammy Awards. When Susha learned about the achievement, the first person she told was her fiancé, director Gowrishankar V.
Why Susha broke news of her song earning a Grammy nomination first to her fiancé
In an exclusive interview with Outlook India, Susha recalled wanting to share the news first with her parents, as her song was India's only Grammy nomination. However, Susha ended up telling her fiancé, "I told my fiancé first because he was with me at that time and is also the director of the shoot I am currently working on. I wanted to be the first to tell my parents, but because we were stuck on the shoot of another project, we hadn't met them", the singer admitted.
The Carnatic and jazz singer wanted to surprise her parents over dinner after her ongoing shoot ended. However, things didn't go as planned because Susha's phone was on aeroplane mode, and by the time she got in touch with her family, the news about the Grammy nomination was already out. "I was going to meet them for dinner, and I thought that I was going to surprise them, but they were already yelling congratulations when I entered".
Susha on why her phone was on aeroplane mode when Grammy nominations were announced
Susha was in the middle of an exhausting music shoot. "So every day, my phone has been on aeroplane mode from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm for the past 4-5 days. I didn't realise that the nominations came out. I just turned on my phone in the middle to look at some song lyrics or something. And I suddenly got many congratulatory messages."
Talking about Susha, she started her journey with training in Carnatic classical music before pursuing jazz at the University of Toronto. It was in 2026 that she released her debut album called Love Language. For the singer, her mother is her biggest guru. Having said that, the singer confidently said that it took her half a day to croon Varuvaaiy.
"We spent like half a day on it. My mother is my music guru. She was there correcting me", she concludes.