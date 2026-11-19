Summary of this article

For Varuvaaiy singer Subhiksha Rangarajan, who goes by the stage name Susha, the news of her song's Grammy nomination was a complete surprise. For the unversed, Varuvaaiy is a 100-year-old devotional poem dedicated to Lord Krishna, written by famous Tamil poet Subramania Bharati. It been rearranged by Indian-American music composer Devan Ekambaram and presented to music lovers.

Varuvaaiy is the first Indian Tamil song to receive a nomination at the 69th Grammy Awards. When Susha learned about the achievement, the first person she told was her fiancé, director Gowrishankar V.