Watch: Sid Sriram Marks His Debut At Coachella, Captivates Audiences With A Fusion Of Carnatic With R&B Music

Coachella is all anyone’s talking about right now. With its captivating performances and amazing line-up, many musicians have performed in the Californian desert for the first time ever. One such artist is Sid Sriram.
The singer-songwriter made his debut at the music festival on April 12. A glimpse of his performance was shared by the official social media handle of the festival, with the caption, “@sidsriram got the Coachella livestream started right.” In the footage shared, the musician hailing from South India was seen performing a R&B song in English, fused with some Carnatic touches.
Sharing the same video on his Instagram stories, the singer wrote, “Coachella weekend 1 felt special. Understood the beast. Truly look forward to next week.”
Sporting a white t-shirt, a neutral-toned co-ord set, sunglasses, and his long hair styled up in a man-bun, he seemed to captivate the audience with his performance, whilst enjoying it himself. He performed ‘Do The Dance’ from his album, as well as treated the audience to a Tamil song, ‘Kannalanae,’ from Bombay.
For those not versed, the singer, born in Chennai, grew up in the United States. He has been learning Carnatic music since a young age and has been a part of various industries including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and English.
Apart from his Coachella debut, he has been touring various countries to promote his album, ‘Sidharth.’ He recently performed in various cities across Europe, and will also be performing in San Francisco on April 15, before heading back to the music festival for a performance on April 19.
Interestingly, he joins the list of Indian-origin artists who have performed at Coachella. After Diljit Dosanjh’s energetic performance last year, this year, other than Sri Sriram, AP Dhillion and NAV (Navraj Singh Goraya) will perform on April 14 and 21 as well.