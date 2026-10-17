Celebrated music director Anirudh Ravichander is marrying Kavya Maran next month.
Telangana CM R Reddy confirmed the news on his X handle.
The news comes after a lot of rumours.
Acclaimed music director Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are tying the knot. Interestingly, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy scooped the families by breaking the news first. Sharing photos and clips alongside the Maran clan, the CM not only confirmed the upcoming nuptials but also let slip the exact date for what promises to be a glamor-studded reception. Reports indicate that the music composer and Kavya Maran may get married in Greece on November 11.
Anirudh's Wedding Confirmed
CM Revanth shared pictures and videos of Kavya’s parents, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, inviting him to the wedding reception on X (formerly Twitter). “Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran,” he wrote, adding, “The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21. #KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran.” After several months of intenserumours, the news is now confirmed.
Anirudh's Upcoming Work
Distributing event invitations has reportedly started, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay heading the lineup of VIP guests—though formal statements about the ceremony and guest roster are still pending. The groom-to-be, composer Anirudh Ravichander, is striding high at the box office with his work on Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film's theatrical run got off to an explosive start: pulling in ₹35.60 crore in India on Friday, October 16, it elevated its two-day domestic net collection to ₹95.30 crore and scaled to a staggering ₹209.10 crore worldwide gross.
Anirudh has massive films lined up, including Shah Rukh Khan’s King, Rajinikanth’s Dharman, and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 3.