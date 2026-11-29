Shah Rukh Khan is back with Kareena Kapoor Khan in King's second song, Daddy Cool.
SRK and Kareena reunite in the Daddy Cool song after 15 years.
Sachin Jigar composed "Daddy Cool" for King.
Shah Rukh Khan is back with Bebo, a.k.a. Kareena Kapoor Khan, after 15 years with the song Daddy Cool. This is the new track from SRK's next film, King. For Gen Z, Kareena and King Khan have got their charm back on the big screen, but for millennials, it has kicked in nostalgic memories. The hit pair was last seen together in the cult classic track Chammak Challo. And now the duo has revisited Boney M's classic song Daddy Cool, in which their crackling chemistry and peppy moves added a lot of appeal to the song.
'Daddy Cool Mommy Hot' vibes given by SRK-Kareena Kapoor Khan
For the unversed, Daddy Cool is a Bollywood adaptation of Boney M's 1976 disco hit Daddy Cool. Sachin Jigar composed the song with the Hindi lyrics penned by Kumaar. Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao crooned the track, and Vaibhavi Merchant choreographed the dance track.
Fans on X, seeing the video, commented, "Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor have slayed together once again. Daddy Cool and Mommy Hot". Nostalgic comments such as, "SRK is the only 90s superstar who still has the same charm, energy and charisma. That’s why he remains the biggest superstar of Indian cinema, delivering massive hits even today. And Bebo is no less iconic herself", surfaced.
A fan had even addressed Shah Rukh Khan by writing that, "A little girl who loved you for life and always bunked classes on any special SRK things comes out, now grown up & started doing 10-to-5 office, still I was about to take a leave when the cool asset drops, can't thank you enough for dropping it on the weekend".
Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's reunion
SRK and Kareena's Daddy Cool song gives you a disco-setting vibe. Both stars are seen burning the dance floor, and the track shows them dancing to the peppy music. Bebo and SRK's chemistry has evolved through films such as Asoka (2001) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). Their last collaboration was in Ra. One, and the Daddy Cool reunion has been one of the most awaited by fans.
However, there were funny comments about the Daddy Cool song, too. One read, "When a 61-year-old geezer tries to act like a 20-year-old stud, he'll end up looking like a clown. No matter how much the designer and makeup artist dress him up, that's exactly what happened to Shah Rukh Khan. His Daddy Cool song with Kareena has been released. Kareena is okay, but Shah Rukh has completely ruined his look. I'd give the song 1/5. You?"