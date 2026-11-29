Shah Rukh Khan is back with Bebo, a.k.a. Kareena Kapoor Khan, after 15 years with the song Daddy Cool. This is the new track from SRK's next film, King. For Gen Z, Kareena and King Khan have got their charm back on the big screen, but for millennials, it has kicked in nostalgic memories. The hit pair was last seen together in the cult classic track Chammak Challo. And now the duo has revisited Boney M's classic song Daddy Cool, in which their crackling chemistry and peppy moves added a lot of appeal to the song.