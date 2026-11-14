National Sports Awards 2025: President Murmu Honours Tejaswin, Divya And Other Sporting Achievers
President Droupadi Murmu presented the National Sports Awards 2025 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, with decathlete Tejaswin Shankar, chess Grandmasters Divya Deshmukh and Vidit Gujrathi among the prominent Arjuna Award recipients. Indian hockey player Lalremsiami made history by becoming the first sportsperson from Mizoram to receive the honour, while 17 athletes were selected for the Arjuna Award following a re-evaluation of the original recommendations. Para-athletes Ekta Bhyan and Rudransh Khandelwal were also among the awardees, while boxing coach Chhote Lal Yadav featured among the Dronacharya Award recipients. No Khel Ratna was announced this year, marking the first such instance since 2014.
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