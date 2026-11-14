National Sports Awards 2025: President Murmu Honours Tejaswin, Divya And Other Sporting Achievers

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President Droupadi Murmu presented the National Sports Awards 2025 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, with decathlete Tejaswin Shankar, chess Grandmasters Divya Deshmukh and Vidit Gujrathi among the prominent Arjuna Award recipients. Indian hockey player Lalremsiami made history by becoming the first sportsperson from Mizoram to receive the honour, while 17 athletes were selected for the Arjuna Award following a re-evaluation of the original recommendations. Para-athletes Ekta Bhyan and Rudransh Khandelwal were also among the awardees, while boxing coach Chhote Lal Yadav featured among the Dronacharya Award recipients. No Khel Ratna was announced this year, marking the first such instance since 2014.

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Sports and Adventure Awards 2025 highlgihts-Divya Jitendra Deshmukh,
President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2025, to Divya Jitendra Deshmukh, in the discipline of Chess, during Sports and Adventure Awards 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Sports and Adventure Awards 2025 highlgihts-Lalremsiami
President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2025, to Lalremsiami, in the discipline of Hockey, during Sports and Adventure Awards 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Sports and Adventure Awards 2025 highlgihts-Dhanush Srikanth
President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2025, to Dhanush Srikanth, in the discipline of Deaf Shooting, during Sports and Adventure Awards 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Sports and Adventure Awards 2025 highlgihts-Rajkumar Pal
President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2025, to Rajkumar Pal, in the discipline of Hockey, during Sports and Adventure Awards 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Sports and Adventure Awards 2025 highlgihts-Rudransh Khandelwal
President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2025, to Rudransh Khandelwal, in the discipline of Para Shooting, during Sports and Adventure Awards 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Sports and Adventure Awards 2025 highlgihts-Ekta Bhoyan
President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2025, to Ekta Bhoyan, in the discipline of Para Athletics, during Sports and Adventure Awards 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Sports and Adventure Awards 2025 highlgihts-Isaiah arumainayagam
President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2025, to Isaiah arumainayagam, aged 84, in the discipline of Football, during Sports and Adventure Awards 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. He won Gold medal in the Asian Games held in Jakarta in 1962, and Silver medal in AFC Asia Cup held in Tel Aviv in 1964. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Sports and Adventure Awards 2025 highlgihts-Muhammed Ajmal V
President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2025, to Muhammed Ajmal V., in the discipline of Athletics, during Sports and Adventure Awards 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Sports and Adventure Awards 2025 highlgihts-Virender Kumar
President Droupadi Murmu confers Dronacharya Award to Virender Kumar, Wrestling Coach, during Sports and Adventure Awards 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Sports and Adventure Awards 2025 highlgihts-Dharmendra Singh Yadav
President Droupadi Murmu confers Dronacharya Award to Dharmendra Singh Yadav, Boxing Coach, during Sports and Adventure Awards 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Sports and Adventure Awards 2025 highlgihts-Arvind Singh (Rowing)
President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2025, to Arvind Singh, in the disciple of Rowing, during Sports and Adventure Awards 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Sports and Adventure Awards 2025 highlgihts-Skalzang Rigzin
President Droupadi Murmu confers Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, 2024, to Skalzang Rigzin during Sports and Adventure Awards 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Sports and Adventure Awards 2025 highlgihts-Akhil Sheoran
President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2025, to Akhil Sheoran, in the disciple of Shooting, during Sports and Adventure Awards 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Sports and Adventure Awards 2025 highlgihts Bajjeet Kaur
President Droupadi Murmu confers Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, 2024, to Bajjeet Kaur during Sports and Adventure Awards 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Sports and Adventure Awards 2025 highlgihts-Shiv Prasad Chamoli
President Droupadi Murmu confers Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, 2024, to Shiv Prasad Chamoli during Sports and Adventure Awards 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Sports and Adventure Awards 2025 highlgihts-Army Paralympic Node
President Droupadi Murmu confers Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar, 2025, to Army Paralympic Node, Pune, during Sports and Adventure Awards 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Sports and Adventure Awards 2025 highlgihts-
Family members and relatives of Arjuna Awardee Akhil Sheoran during Sports and Adventure Awards 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Sports and Adventure Awards 2025 highlgihts-
Attendees during Sports and Adventure Awards 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

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