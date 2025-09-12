Supreme Court Seeks Nationwide Firecracker Ban, Says Clean Air Not Just For Delhi Elites

The Supreme Court of India on Friday questioned why firecracker bans are applied only in Delhi-NCR, calling for a nationwide policy to tackle air pollution more equitably. Chief Justice BR Gavai emphasized that the right to clean air should not be limited to the "elite citizens" of the capital.

“If firecrackers are to be banned, they should be banned throughout the country,” the CJI remarked according to the Hindu. “I was in Amritsar last winter and the pollution was worse than Delhi.”

Accoridng to PTI, the court was hearing a petition seeking a pan-India ban on firecrackers, particularly ahead of Diwali, when air quality typically worsens across North India. The bench issued a notice to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to respond on the matter.

Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing in support of the plea, noted that affluent residents can often escape pollution by leaving Delhi, while others suffer the consequences.

The Supreme Court has previously passed a series of orders targeting air pollution in NCR:

In December 2024, Delhi imposed a year-round firecracker ban.

In April 2025, the court extended the ban to surrounding districts and rejected exemptions for green crackers.

In May 2025, the court warned states of contempt for non-compliance.

If a nationwide ban is enforced, all states may need to implement similar restrictions, including penalties for manufacture, sale, and use of firecrackers.