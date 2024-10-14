Diwali 2024: A Deep History Dive Into India's Festival Of Lights

Diwali, or Deepawali, is the festival of lights, joy, prosperity, and happiness celebrated across India, signifying the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. People celebrate the Deepotsava with great enthusiasm and fervor after lighting up their homes and streets with earthen diyas and candles. They all dress up beautifully and exchange gifts and sweets with friends and relatives to celebrate this festival. Diwali, the festival celebrates the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after his 14 years of exile and after defeating evil Ravana. Diwali holds a significant place in the hearts of Hindu people as well as carries immense cultural and spiritual importance for Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists. This article will focus on Diwali details (history, significance, and associated rituals).