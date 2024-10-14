Diwali 2024: A Deep History Dive Into India's Festival Of Lights

Diwali, or Deepawali, is the festival of lights, joy, prosperity, and happiness celebrated across India, signifying the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. People celebrate the Deepotsava with great enthusiasm and fervor after lighting up their homes and streets with earthen diyas and candles. They all dress up beautifully and exchange gifts and sweets with friends and relatives to celebrate this festival. Diwali, the festival celebrates the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after his 14 years of exile and after defeating evil Ravana. Diwali holds a significant place in the hearts of Hindu people as well as carries immense cultural and spiritual importance for Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists. This article will focus on Diwali details (history, significance, and associated rituals).
When is Diwali (date and timing)?
Diwali is a huge Hinduism festival and is the most-awaited festival. It commences with Dhanteras, the 13th lunar day of the Krishna paksha of Kartik month and ends with Bhai Dooj, the 17th lunar day of the Shukla paksha. Diwali falls on the darkest night of the year in the Hindu month of Kartik, called Kartik Amavasya.
This year, Diwali is going to be celebrated on November 1, 2024. The auspicious timing for the Diwali celebration will be between 5:36 PM and 6:16 PM. The Amavasya tithi will begin on October 31 at 3:52 PM, 2024, and end on November 1, 2024, at 6:16 PM. The Pradosh Kaal timing will be from 05:36 PM to 08:11 PM, and the Vrishabha Kaal timing will start from 06:20 PM to 08:15 PM. Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 29, 2024; Kali Chaudas will be on October 30, 2024; the Naraka Chaturdashi will be celebrated on October 31, 2024; Govardahan puja will be celebrated on November 2, 2024; and Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 3, 2024.
History and significance of Diwali and different cultures
Deepawali is largely associated with Hindu mythology; the most famous story linked to Diwali is the return of Rama to his kingdom, Ayodhya, after completing 14 years of exile and defeating demon king Ravana. In the welcome of Maryada Purushottam Ram, along with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, the people of Ayodhya lit oil lamps (diyas) and decorated their homes to honour his return.
Another part of the story is from the southern part of India. According to mythology, it is believed that Lord Krishna killed a demon named Narkasur. After that, the day is known as Narak Chaturdashi. According to legends, Lord Vishnu and Lakshmi got married on this day. Also, some legends claim that Mata Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity and wealth, was born on this new moon day of Kartik month. Also, there is a story related to Mahabharata, according to the story, the Pandavas return home after their 12 years of exile, marking the day with celebrations and lights.
For the people who follow Jainism, Diwali holds a significant place in their culture. Diwali marks the day Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara, attained Nirvana (liberation from the cycle of birth and death) in 527 BCE. While for Sikhs people the day is the biggest one as they celebrate Diwali to commemorate the release of Guru Hargobind Ji from imprisonment in 1619, which coincided with the festival.
The festival symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. The festival marks the eradication of dark shadows, negativity, and doubts from our lives. On the auspicious day, we worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi and seek their blessing, exchanging gifts and sweets with our loved ones.
Diwali, Dhanteras and more
The auspicious and joyous festival Deepawali or Diwali begins from Dhanteras, followed by Choti Diwali, Diwali (Lakshmi Puja), Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. Each day holds a special meaning and is marked by specific rituals. Dhanteras, ‘Dhan’ means wealth and ‘Teras’ means thirteen days of the lunar calendar. Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali and is dedicated to wealth, health, joy, and prosperity.
For the Hindu community, Dhanteras is considered an auspicious day to purchase gold, silver, or new household items, symbolizing the welcoming of wealth and prosperity into the home. People clean their homes and worship Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber and Dhanvantri with their families. They celebrate this day after purchasing something new and seeking blessings from Lord Dhanvantri (Doctor of Gods).
Choti Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi) and its ritual
The second day of Diwali, known as Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi, celebrates Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura. This day is seen as the removal of evil forces and is marked by early morning rituals to cleanse the body and soul.
On the morning of Choti Diwali, people wake up early for a ritual bath, often using aromatic oils and pastes made from herbs to purify themselves. It could be haldi (turmeric) and mustard oil too. In the evening people light a diya for Yama, the god of death, to ward off untimely death and seek his blessings for a long and healthy life. The people also offer prayers to Lord Krishna for his victory over Narakasura, symbolizing the defeat of evil. They also make sweets and delicacies to enjoy the day.
Diwali (Lakshmi Puja) and rituals
The third and most significant day is Diwali itself, also known as Lakshmi Puja or Deepawali. It is the day of worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha and lighting up homes with diyas to invite her blessings of wealth and prosperity.
The Lakshmi puja rituals start with cleaning and decorating homes to create an inviting environment for Goddess Lakshmi. Rangolis are made at the entrance, and torans (garlands) of marigold flowers are hung at the doors to welcome Mata Lakshmi. People prepare for puja vidhi, and idols or pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are placed. Prayers are done, mantras are chanted, and offerings such as sweets, fruits, flowers, and coins are made to the deities.
Lighting is a part of rituals after puja, the oil lamps and candles are lit in every corner of the house to drive away evil and darkness. Diwali marks togetherness, love and joy. People, after puja and lighting diyas, distribute sweets and gifts to their neighbours and friends. The festival ends with a lot of sweets, bursting crackers, enjoying and sharing love.
Diwali is a festival of togetherness, the day reflects devotion, gratitude and the desire for prosperity and good health of loved ones. It’s a festival of uniting people together, across regions, faiths, and communities. Celebrate your Diwali by sharing love, positivity and joy with family and friends.
Happy Diwali!