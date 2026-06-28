COP31 Is Four Months Away: India's Climate Promises Are Falling Behind Its Coal Plans

The legal scaffolding protecting what remains has also grown weaker. The Forest Conservation Amendment Act 2023 restricted forest protection to lands notified under the Indian Forest Act 1927 or recorded as forest in government records on or before October 25, 1980. This effectively reversed the Supreme Court's 1996 Godavarman judgment, which had extended protection to all land conforming to the ecological meaning of forest regardless of official classification. A carbon sink target is only credible if the forests being counted are real and resilient. International delegations at Antalya can cross-check India's carbon sink claims against satellite data with a few keystrokes.