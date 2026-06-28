COP31 Is Four Months Away: India's Climate Promises Are Falling Behind Its Coal Plans

India's renewable energy growth is strong, but coal expansion continues.
Climate experts say India's current targets lack ambition despite early progress.
Stronger climate commitments and a clear coal transition are needed before COP31.
On April 2, 2026, a four-paragraph letter moved quietly through UN climate channels. that it was withdrawing the offer to host COP33 in 2028, a bid that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced personally at the Dubai climate summit in December 2023. No press release. No public statement. Just a quiet exit, attributed to a "review of commitments for 2028."
The timing was hard to miss. India's cities were already deep into a brutal pre-monsoon season. Temperatures in Uttar Pradesh climbed past 48 degrees Celsius in May 2026. estimated that a single day of extreme heat causes approximately 3,400 excess deaths nationally, and that Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for roughly 8,100 excess deaths during a five-day heatwave. This is not an abstraction. It is the ground reality of a country that positions itself as a climate leader in the halls of the United Nations.
. India walks into that conference carrying a genuinely complicated record. The renewable energy story is real and impressive. So are the contradictions. Both deserve to be stated honestly.
The Promises India Made
India's current international climate commitments come from its . Three measurable targets anchor the plan, all to be met by 2030. In March 2026, the Cabinet approved India's , raising the emissions intensity target to 47 percent below 2005 levels and adding green hydrogen and electric vehicles to the clean energy framework.
The table below tracks where each commitment stands today.
The Solar Story Is Real
India's renewable energy numbers are genuinely impressive and deserve to be acknowledged as such. , including 150.26 GW of solar and 56.09 GW of wind. India added a record in FY 2025-26, nearly double the 29.5 GW added the year before. in renewable energy installed capacity, behind only China and the United States. The government's crossed 9.56 GW of cumulative installation by March 2026.
But installed capacity and actual electricity generation are different things. Non-fossil sources now account for over half of India's installed power capacity. Yet in terms of what India actually generated in FY 2025-26, non-fossil sources only contributed . Coal remains dominant in actual generation because renewable energy hits grid integration constraints, storage limits, and the inertia of base-load thermal plants that keep running. The , run by non-profits Climate Analytics and NewClimate Institute, identifies this gap explicitly.
India's solar buildout has transformed the supply landscape. It has not yet transformed the generation reality. And that gap is exactly where coal sits.
The Coal Problem
Even as the renewables narrative advances steadily, a look at the Ministry of Coal's announcements from early 2026 reveals a different picture.
India crossed the , marking the second consecutive year of hitting this number. Production from captive and commercial mines reached , a 10.22 percent increase over the previous year. Twelve new coal blocks received Mine Opening Permission during the year, adding over 86 million tonnes of annual production capacity to the base.
The Ministry of Coal in April 2026. The government has . These are expansion decisions, not transition decisions, and they are happening in parallel with the renewable push.
India's standard response here invokes the principle of Common But Differentiated Responsibilities. Developed countries burned coal for two centuries to build their wealth. Their accumulated emissions sit in the atmosphere today. India still has hundreds of millions of people who need affordable, reliable electricity. This argument has genuine moral weight and should not be dismissed.
But the delivered an uncomfortable finding: The report rates India's non-fossil capacity target as "highly insufficient" and its emissions intensity target as "insufficient" against what a 1.5-degree pathway actually requires. India may need to augment its targets, given that the country is already on track to meet its new 2035 emissions intensity target by 2030 or earlier without any additional effort. Interestingly, India's emissions grew by only 0.7 percent in 2025 while the economy grew 7.3 percent.
An NDC target you will comfortably exceed years before its deadline is not a stretching commitment. It is a floor dressed up as a ceiling. The CAT said this directly: "India has also missed an opportunity to strengthen its 2030 targets…This is particularly relevant given that India surpassed its target of 50% non-fossil capacity in 2025 ahead of schedule."
The Forest Ledger
India's third NDC commitment, the carbon sink target, may be the hardest to defend at Antalya.
, India lost approximately 18,200 hectares of irreplaceable primary forest in 2024 alone. Between 2002 and 2024, cumulative loss of primary humid forest reached 3,48,000 hectares, roughly 5.4 percent of India's total humid primary forest cover. Since 2000, the country has seen a cumulative reduction of 2.33 million hectares in total tree cover.
The government points to the India State of Forest Report 2023, which claims a net increase of 156 square kilometres in forest and tree cover between 2021 and 2023. But the ISFR counts monoculture plantations and commercial orchards within its definition of "forest," which can obscure the loss of ecologically rich natural cover. Even inside the ISFR's own numbers, over the last decade.
The legal scaffolding protecting what remains has also grown weaker. The restricted forest protection to lands notified under the Indian Forest Act 1927 or recorded as forest in government records on or before October 25, 1980. This effectively reversed the Supreme Court's 1996 Godavarman judgment, which had extended protection to all land conforming to the ecological meaning of forest regardless of official classification. A carbon sink target is only credible if the forests being counted are real and resilient. International delegations at Antalya can cross-check India's carbon sink claims against satellite data with a few keystrokes.
What India Said at Bonn
The , the last major multilateral climate negotiation before COP31. India's statement covered three priorities. It pushed for developed countries to be held accountable under Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement for funding developing nations' climate action. It raised concerns about the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and its effects on developing country exports. And it stated that "no new issues or obligations beyond agreed mandates" should be added to the negotiations.
The climate finance position is fully legitimate. The New Collective Quantified Goal agreed at commits developed countries to mobilising at least $300 billion a year by 2035. Independent expert groups estimate developing countries need $1.3 trillion annually to implement their climate plans. India is right to push on this gap.
The resistance to "new obligations," however, will be read at Antalya as a signal that India plans to hold the line on fossil fuel phase-out pressure. A that stepping back from hosting COP33 "may reduce its visibility at a critical time." That is a fair warning.
What Needs to Change Before November
India enters Antalya with genuine assets: strong renewable numbers, a principled equity argument, and legitimate grievances on climate finance. These are real. The problem is that they sit alongside a coal sector posting record production, forest laws weakened on paper, and NDC ambition levels that independent analysts say are not consistent with even a 2-degree pathway, let alone 1.5 degrees.
Three shifts would close the credibility gap before November. India needs to raise its 2030 NDC targets rather than coasting on targets it will comfortably beat. It needs to publish a transparent coal transition plan that names which plants retire when and what coal-dependent communities receive in support. And it needs to align its forest governance with its carbon sink NDC, because plantations and primary forests are not ecologically equivalent, regardless of what the ISFR counts.
India's negotiators will arrive in Antalya with a strong case on renewable energy and a legitimate case on equity. What they will not be able to avoid is the question that independent analysts, other delegations, and civil society groups will put on the table: if India has already met its 2030 targets years ahead of schedule, why did it not use that headroom to commit to more?
found that Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat together account for more than 60 percent of India's national heatwave mortality burden while contributing only 29 percent of GDP. The people carrying the heaviest heat burden have the least capacity to absorb what happens when climate promises are not kept. COP31 is four months away. The window to close the credibility gap before Antalya is open, but it will not stay open indefinitely.
The views expressed are personal opinions
Ankit Mishra is an ICSSR Fellow at Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute, Prayagraj. Where his work focuses on environmental politics, climate, political ecology, public policy and governance.