The Invisible Crisis: Why Climate Change Did Not Matter, Even Where It Was Already Killing People

Summary of this article
In Assam, the BJP's Sankalp Patra is the only manifesto among the five states to feature prominently on environmental concerns. But its framing remains entirely infrastructural
The AIADMK's 297 promises contain no chapter on a Bay of Bengal coastline that has battered Tamil Nadu's fishing communities for a decade.
In Kerala, across the LDF, UDF, and NDA manifestos, coastal erosion appears as a welfare issue requiring compensation rather than as a planning failure demanding structural change.
On April 30, 2026, nine days before election results were declared, a report in the Assam Tribune carried a sentence that deserved to be read in every newsroom still counting votes. Residents of Lower Majuli, the world's largest inhabited river island, were again pleading for their lives. Between 20 and 25 villages, including Baghgaon, Samguri, Missamara, and Dhuli, stood on the brink of disappearing into the Brahmaputra. Displaced families, having already lost homes and livelihoods, had stopped believing in assurances. They demanded something permanent.
"As night falls, fear grips us," a woman living near the erosion zone told the paper. "Rising water levels and erosion have taken away our sleep."
The people of Majuli had voted three weeks earlier.
They voted on April 9, in what was recorded as a high-turnout election across Assam. They voted on an island the Brahmaputra has been consuming for decades. Satellite imagery confirms the island has lost nearly half its landmass since 1971, shrinking from 1,256 square kilometres to 524 square kilometres, with 67 revenue villages permanently erased. They voted in an election where the ruling BJP's manifesto promised a Rs 18,000-crore "Badh Mukt Assam Mission" for flood control but contained not one sentence on managed ecological retreat, upstream dam accountability, or land rights for erosion-displaced communities. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance retained power, winning 102 of 126 seats. Within a fortnight, the river had resumed its slow erasure of the island.
This is the story of Indian electoral democracy and climate change in 2026. It is not a story of voter failure. It is the story of an architecture, carefully constructed over decades, that converts ecological emergency into political non-issue.
On April 30, 2026, nine days before election results were declared, a report in the Assam Tribune carried a sentence that deserved to be read in every newsroom still counting votes. Residents of Lower Majuli, the world's largest inhabited river island, were again pleading for their lives. Between 20 and 25 villages, including Baghgaon, Samguri, Missamara, and Dhuli, stood on the brink of disappearing into the Brahmaputra. Displaced families, having already lost homes and livelihoods, had stopped believing in assurances. They demanded something permanent.
"As night falls, fear grips us," a woman living near the erosion zone told the paper. "Rising water levels and erosion have taken away our sleep."
The people of Majuli had voted three weeks earlier.
They voted on April 9, in what was recorded as a high-turnout election across Assam. They voted on an island the Brahmaputra has been consuming for decades. Satellite imagery confirms the island has lost nearly half its landmass since 1971, shrinking from 1,256 square kilometres to 524 square kilometres, with 67 revenue villages permanently erased. They voted in an election where the ruling BJP's manifesto promised a Rs 18,000-crore "Badh Mukt Assam Mission" for flood control but contained not one sentence on managed ecological retreat, upstream dam accountability, or land rights for erosion-displaced communities. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance retained power, winning 102 of 126 seats. Within a fortnight, the river had resumed its slow erasure of the island.
This is the story of Indian electoral democracy and climate change in 2026. It is not a story of voter failure. It is the story of an architecture, carefully constructed over decades, that converts ecological emergency into political non-issue.
The Survey Nobody Needed to Conduct
The data exists before a single manifesto is read. The Lokniti-CSDS 2024 pre-poll National Election Study surveyed 10,019 voters across 19 states and asked them which issue most influenced their political choice. Welfare schemes stood at 18.1 per cent. Unemployment followed at 9.3 per cent. Price rise registered 7.7 per cent. A Business Standard report on the same survey found that 62 per cent of respondents across villages, towns, and cities said securing employment had grown harder over the preceding five years, while 71 per cent reported that commodity prices had risen sharply. Environment and climate change did not appear in the coded priority categories at all — not as a leading concern, not as a secondary one, and not as an incidental mention.
Political parties read surveys like this before they write manifestos. The 2026 state elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry were fought accordingly.
Suhas Palshikar, Co-Director of the Lokniti programme at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies and one of India's foremost scholars of electoral behaviour, has argued consistently in his research that voters do not choose in an ideological vacuum. They choose from the options parties put before them. When parties exclude an issue from their platforms, that issue disappears from electoral competition regardless of how urgent it is for affected communities. The Lokniti-CSDS data on climate's absence from voter priority categories is, by this logic, not evidence of voter indifference. It is evidence of a supply failure upstream. Parties are not ignoring an existing demand. They are correctly reading its absence.
The Manifesto Audit
Results declared on May 4 confirmed what the surveys had predicted. The BJP swept West Bengal, ending Mamata Banerjee's 15-year rule. Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) delivered a debut that shattered the DMK-AIADMK binary. The Congress-led United Democratic Front unseated the CPM in Kerala. The BJP-led NDA held Assam. The NDA held Puducherry. Across these five outcomes, 824 legislative seats, and a combined electorate of roughly 16 crore voters, not one result can be causally linked to a party's position on climate change or ecological governance.
Read the manifestos and the reason becomes clear.
In Tamil Nadu, the TVK manifesto listed conservation of natural resources, climate change, and sustainability, but was more substantially loaded with promises of monthly cash transfers and drug-free governance. The DMK's 525-promise manifesto mentions climate change but builds no policy structure around it, DMK also offered 35 lakh free laptops. The AIADMK's 297 promises, anchored in Rs 2,000 monthly assistance for women and free refrigerators for the poor, contain no chapter on a Bay of Bengal coastline that has battered Tamil Nadu's fishing communities for a decade.
In Assam, the BJP's Sankalp Patra is the only manifesto among the five states to feature prominently on environmental concerns. But its framing remains entirely infrastructural. The Rs 18,000-crore flood control mission promises embankment strengthening and river rejuvenation, yet fails to mention the accelerated erosion driven by upstream dam construction, Himalayan deforestation, and altered sediment flows. "Deforestation in the upper Himalayan region of Arunachal Pradesh has brought down huge quantities of sand in the lower riparian areas," Jamini Payeng, founder of the Rural Economic Development Society in Majuli, told Scroll.in in 2018. "This has badly impacted Majuli, as it has led to a rise in the Brahmaputra's riverbed, and therefore to greater flooding." The BJP's manifesto responded to what, in scientific terms, is a cascade of upstream policy failures with a construction budget. Congress, for its part, spoke of "climate-resilient farming" in passing. Neither party named the ecological system it was dismantling.
In West Bengal, the BJP and TMC both campaigned in a state where the Bay of Bengal's rapid warming has produced a succession of intensifying cyclones. Cyclone Amphan in 2020 remains the benchmark. After 1991, Amphan was the first pre-monsoon super cyclonic storm recorded in the Bay of Bengal, intensifying from severe to super cyclonic in under 24 hours and causing catastrophic damage to the Sundarbans, destroying agricultural land through saltwater intrusion and devastating the delta's already-stressed fishing communities. The BJP manifesto, which ended a 15-year government, focused on welfare, governance reforms, women's safety, and the Uniform Civil Code. The TMC fought on its record of welfare delivery. Neither party offered the Sundarbans a future.
Kerala produced the most candid commentary. Writing for Down to Earth, journalist K.A. Shaji captured the pattern precisely: "Infrastructure-led growth remains the central political promise, while ecology is treated as a constraint to be managed, not a boundary that defines policy." Across the LDF, UDF, and NDA manifestos, coastal erosion appears as a welfare issue requiring compensation rather than as a planning failure demanding structural change. Urban flooding in Kochi, driven by wetland reclamation, receives no ecological strategy. This in a state where, according to the Kerala State Action Plan on Climate Change 2023-30, nine of 14 districts are classified as highly vulnerable to climate change.
Puducherry, the smallest of the five polities, faces perhaps the most direct threat. Its low-lying coastal belt sits under a documented sea-level rise trajectory that no alliance named in their manifestos. The NDA held the union territory for a second term. The Bay of Bengal outside its coast did not feature in the campaign at all.
The Kalpetta Test
If any single constituency should have produced a climate vote, it was Kalpetta in Wayanad.
In the early hours of July 30, 2024, hillsides above Mundakkai and Chooralmala collapsed onto sleeping villages. The landslides killed at least 254 people, with over 100 others initially missing, in what became the deadliest landslide disaster in Kerala's recorded history. The Geological Survey of India's First Information Report identified deforestation, seismic sensitivity, poor construction, and global warming as contributing factors. Most of the dead were tea and cardamom estate workers, asleep when debris struck at 57 metres per second (According to the GSI's First Information Report). The disaster did not arrive without warning. The Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology in Kalpetta had issued a landslide alert 16 hours before the event; district administration failed to act on it.
In April 2026, Kalpetta voted. Congress candidate T. Siddique won by a margin of 45,031 votes, one of the largest in the state. Every post-election analysis read the result as anti-LDF incumbency. No exit poll asked voters whether landslide governance had shaped their choice. The manifesto they voted for treats ecological crises as individual welfare events rather than as systemic policy failures.
The voters of Kalpetta did not vote irrationally. They voted for what was immediately available to them, given the political supply on offer. That distinction matters enormously for understanding what went wrong.
The Voice Outside the Room
The loudest argument about ecology in the 2026 Kerala election appeared in a document that had no candidates, no alliance, and no votes.
The People's Manifesto, emerging from organised grassroots movements among Kerala's fisherfolk, farmers, and Adivasi communities, built its demands from a different premise entirely. It called for the recognition of coastal erosion as displacement, not as a compensable disaster. It demanded community-led governance of coastal and forest resources. It named the disproportionate ecological burden carried by Kerala's historically marginalised communities as a question of justice, not merely of management. It refused the vocabulary of disaster relief that all three major alliances had adopted.
It had no seat at any table. The communities who authored it voted for the parties that ignored it.
This is not a detail. It is a diagnosis.
The Architecture of Silence
The pattern across all five states reflects a rational, self-reinforcing structure operating on three levels.
First, parties do not build ecological constituencies because none yet exists at sufficient scale to sway a decisive number of seats. A fisherman in the Sundarbans whose embankment has failed, a tea estate worker in Wayanad whose home slid into a valley, a Mising tribal in Majuli who has been relocated three times: all of these people vote. But they vote on immediate survival calculus. When your livelihood has already been destroyed, the pressing question is whether any government will compensate you, not whether any government will redesign the development model that destroyed it. Parties read this correctly, and they respond accordingly.
Second, Indian parties have developed a systematic practice of converting ecological crisis into welfare politics. Climate impacts get normalised rather than politicised. Floods become relief funds. Landslides become housing schemes. Coastal erosion becomes fishermen's monthly assistance. The BJP's Badh Mukt Assam is the cleanest example of this conversion in the 2026 cycle: a systemic climate crisis becomes a construction budget, the construction budget becomes an electoral promise, and the promise harvests a vote. The problem gets depoliticised. The solution gets technocratised. The ecology goes unaddressed. It works. The BJP-led alliance held Assam.
Third, the movements that do frame these crises as systemic and rights-based remain outside electoral power. The People's Manifesto in Kerala, the tribal displacement advocacy in Majuli, the fisherfolk campaigns along Tamil Nadu's coast: all of these generate political analysis that mainstream manifestos avoid but cannot generate candidates who win. The Lokniti-CSDS data confirms that welfare schemes dominate voter priority at 18.1 per cent, with climate and environment not registering as a coded category at all. Palshikar's framework and the Lokniti data point in the same direction: parties are not ignoring a climate demand that exists. They are correctly reading a climate demand that does not yet exist, because they have never built it.
What 2029 Will Ask
The 2026 state elections may represent the last electoral cycle in which this silence carries no political cost.
The Brahmaputra has already consumed nearly 4,000 square kilometres of land in Assam over six decades. Nine of Kerala's 14 districts face documented, intensifying climate vulnerability. The Sundarbans face a Bay of Bengal warming fast enough to produce, for the first time in recorded history, a pre-monsoon super cyclone during the growing season. Tamil Nadu's coast faces a fisheries crisis that no manifesto has honestly addressed. Puducherry's low-lying coastal belt sits under a documented sea-level rise threat that no alliance has named in two consecutive election cycles.
As these impacts move from the margins into the daily experience of larger voter populations, parties will face a choice. They can extend the current translation strategy, converting each disaster into a welfare scheme and each collapsing ecosystem into a budget line. Or they can do what no party in the 2026 cycle chose to do: build a political language that treats ecological limits as the condition for development, not its obstacle. That language will require parties to talk to communities before disasters, not after them. It will require them to name upstream causes rather than downstream symptoms. It will require them to build constituencies for the future rather than harvest votes from the present.
The people of Majuli, living on an island the river has already halved, are still waiting for that language. They will wait through another monsoon. They will wait through another round of assurances. And outside the embankments that have stopped working, the Brahmaputra will keep moving.