The Invisible Crisis: Why Climate Change Did Not Matter, Even Where It Was Already Killing People

In Assam, the BJP's Sankalp Patra is the only manifesto among the five states to feature prominently on environmental concerns. But its framing remains entirely infrastructural. The Rs 18,000-crore flood control mission promises embankment strengthening and river rejuvenation, yet fails to mention the accelerated erosion driven by upstream dam construction, Himalayan deforestation, and altered sediment flows. "Deforestation in the upper Himalayan region of Arunachal Pradesh has brought down huge quantities of sand in the lower riparian areas," Jamini Payeng, founder of the Rural Economic Development Society in Majuli, told Scroll.in in 2018. "This has badly impacted Majuli, as it has led to a rise in the Brahmaputra's riverbed, and therefore to greater flooding." The BJP's manifesto responded to what, in scientific terms, is a cascade of upstream policy failures with a construction budget. Congress, for its part, spoke of "climate-resilient farming" in passing. Neither party named the ecological system it was dismantling.