Assam Elections: The Significance Of Welfare Vote As The State Eyes for A Hattrick

What emerges from the competing manifestos is not a fundamental disagreement about whether welfare should exist, but about who controls it and how universal it should be. The difference lies in delivery credibility. The BJP’s incumbency is an advantage the Congress cannot easily neutralise from the opposition benches. Political scientist Vikas Tripathi of Gauhati University explains: “Welfare schemes remain consistently relevant and have worked across states like Bihar, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, with substantial research establishing their efficiency, particularly in influencing women voters. The Orunodoi scheme stands out as especially impactful because it enables direct cash transfers to beneficiaries. Similarly, self-help group initiatives and student-focused programmes like the Nijut Moina scheme have proven to be game changers during election periods.”