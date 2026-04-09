Assembly Elections 2026: Why Women's Votes Matter In Kerala And Assam Despite Low Representation 

The case of these two states stands out in particular. In ‘God’s Own Country’ down south, Kerala is the only state where the female-to-male ratio is higher than 1. According to data available on the Election Commission website, women voters, at 1.39 crore, outnumber men at 1.32 crore. Over the past 20 years, the percentage of women electors has consistently been higher than that of their male counterparts. Since 2006, women have exercised this franchise equally and, in some cases, have recorded higher voter turnout than men.