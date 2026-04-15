Trump Slammed Over ‘Jesus Healing’ Image: A Brief History Of Papal Showdowns With Presidency

After strongly criticizing the Pope, Donald Trump posted a photo of himself portraying Jesus Christ, before deleting it, on April 13, 2026 Trumps Truth Social platform via Bestimage After strongly criticizing the Pope, Donald Trump posted a photo of himself portraying Jesus Christ, before deleting it Photo: IMAGO / Bestimage

After strongly criticizing the Pope, Donald Trump posted a photo of himself portraying Jesus Christ, before deleting it, on April 13, 2026 Trumps Truth Social platform via Bestimage After strongly criticizing the Pope, Donald Trump posted a photo of himself portraying Jesus Christ, before deleting it Photo: IMAGO / Bestimage