Trump's God Complex: Shall We Coin The President?

Now comes the latest move, which seems to embody both the previously cited faults: the US Mint has approved the commemorative coin with Trump’s face. The gold coin features the President in a pose that can only be described as illustrating his own “epic fury” as he stands with his fists resting on top of what is supposed to be a desk. The lettering on the top half of the coin spells “LIBERTY” in a slight arc. Directly underneath that are the dates 1776-2026. The words “IN GOD WE TRUST” are at the bottom, with seven stars on one side of the coin and six stars on the other side.