Media's Coverage Of Women Politicians And An Underlying Bias

Although not a politician, Hema Malini’s daughter, Esha Deol, accompanied the former during her campaign trail in Mathura last month. While some media organisations decided to cover the news in this way: Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Hema Malini's Daughters Isha, Ahana Visit Mathura To Campaign For Her; others decided to refer to her appearance and say: Esha Deol, who was trolled for getting plastic surgery, campaigns for mother Hema Malini in Mathura. What could have been a straightforward story about a mother and her daughters campaigning for elections, was instead turned into how Esha Deol was trolled for getting plastic surgery and yet was ‘unaffected’ by those speculations and chose to campaign for her mother.