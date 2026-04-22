Pahalgam One Year Later:  Families Of Victims Still Seek Answers 

The Jagdale family was not able to take in what had just happened before their eyes as their father fell to the ground, when another couple faced the same fate. Aswari and her mother recall the brutality of killing as they witnessed not just her own father being shot, but also saw how another man was shot with such intensity that his eye popped out of his socket, and another whose brain was exposed to them. Aswari remembers being covered in flesh and blood.