BJP MP Medha Kulkarni ‘Purifies’ Spot At Pune’s Shaniwarwada After Women Offer Namaz

Opposition parties accuse BJP leader Medha Kulkarni of trying to polarise voters after she led a ‘purification’ ritual at Pune’s Shaniwarwada fort where Muslim women had offered namaz.

Before the protest, Kulkarni had tweeted, “We will not allow ‘namaz’ in Shaniwarwada, Hindu community has now become awakened…Chalo Shaniwarwada.” File Photo; Representative image
  • BJP MP Medha Kulkarni led a protest and ‘purification’ at Shaniwarwada after women offered namaz.

  • NCP, Congress and AAP condemned the act, calling it a move to polarise voters ahead of civic elections.

  • Kulkarni defended her action, citing Shaniwarwada’s status as a historical monument and symbol of Hindavi Swaraj.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni led a protest and “purification” ritual at Pune’s Shaniwarwada fort on Sunday after a group of Muslim women offered namaz there, triggering political backlash from Opposition parties that accused her of attempting to polarise voters ahead of local civic elections.

The protest, organised by the Patit Pavan Sanghatna and other Hindu outfits, followed a viral video showing the women praying at the fort on Friday. The Indian Express reported that Kulkarni and her supporters cleaned the spot using gaumutra (cow urine) and performed Shiv Vandana as part of the ritual.

Before the protest, Kulkarni had tweeted, “We will not allow ‘namaz’ in Shaniwarwada, Hindu community has now become awakened…Chalo Shaniwarwada.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kulkarni said, “We performed Shiv Vandana and did purification of the spot where the namaz was offered…To protest against the incident and to ensure that Pune’s social harmony is not disturbed, the Sakal Hindu Samaj organised a protest and demanded police action in this matter.”

When asked whether the spot had become “impure” after the prayers, she said, “Shaniwarwada is an ASI protected historical monument. It is a symbol of Hindavi Swaraj set up by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We cannot allow anyone to offer namaz here. It is not a mosque.”

Kulkarni also referred to what she called an “illegal religious structure” outside the fort. “If one wants to offer namaz in this manner, then Hindus should also be allowed to perform ‘aarti’ in masjids or in Taj Mahal,” she said.

Her actions drew criticism from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“Some Muslim women offered prayers inside Shaniwarwada after which some BJP members went there and ‘purified’ the spot with cow urine. These people should remember that even Mastani had stayed in Shaniwarwada. Kulkarni probably is not aware that Peshwe ‘sardars’ removed the flag of Hindavi Swaraj atop the Shaniwarwada and hoisted the Union Jack,” said Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, Indian Express reported.

Sawant also objected to Kulkarni’s remarks about the dargah near the site. “When the Peshwas had no problem, what is her problem? What will she do with the air that touches the ‘dargah’ and then reaches her…Is she going to purify her nose as well?” he said.

Pune Congress president Arvind Shinde said the party would soon hold a protest against the MP. “Ahead of the civic elections, this is nothing but an attempt to polarise the Hindu voters. BJP raises such issues deliberately ahead of elections. BJP wants people to react to such issues and galvanise Hindu voters,” Shinde said.

He added that the dargah outside Shaniwarwada had existed “from the Peshwe period” and that the Archaeological Survey of India had permitted it.

According to Indian Express, NCP working president Rupali Thombare said, “A police complaint should be filed against the Kulkarni for creating a rift between Hindus and Muslims and that too at the time of Diwali, disturbing the social atmosphere in Pune. It is important that she be immediately restrained from indulging in such actions.”

AAP spokesperson Mukund Kirdat said, “This seems to be a clear attempt to polarise Hindu voters just ahead of local civic body polls. This action to create bitterness among communities, especially during a festival like Diwali, is condemnable.”

The incident comes days after Kulkarni intervened to stop a noisy Navratra event in Pune’s Kothrud area, an episode that had also drawn public attention.

(With inputs from Indian Express)

