Long Live Photography

That night we had a heated discussion in the newsroom. We had two options for the cover on the issue that told stories of those who lived on the border and how wars and conflicts have become a part of their everyday lives and they never chose it but they suffer the consequences. It was in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack last year. The other photo, a very strong one, was the photo of a Pakistani soldier against the backdrop of demolished buildings. He looked at the camera with a fearful gaze. Almost struck by the flashlight.