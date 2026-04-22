From Pahalgam to Operation Sindoor: 19 Days That Brought India, Pakistan To The Edge

Despite the three wars in 1965, 1971, 1999, the treaty was never suspended. But, as of 20 March 2026, the Indus Waters Treaty remains in abeyance. “For India, the Indus Waters Treaty had long hampered infrastructure development in Jammu & Kashmir, restricting projects to run-of-the-river designs. Suspension of the treaty gave India full control over western rivers like Jhelum and Chenab, enabling construction of new reservoirs in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, and Haryana,” said the India government said on May 14.