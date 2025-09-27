Heavy Rains Batter Kalyana Karnataka, One Killed as Bhima River Floods Disrupt Life

Kalaburagi district in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge, during a visit to affected areas, said, “Incessant rains and overflowing rivers in Maharashtra and Karnataka have caused immense hardship to 36 villages in Kalaburagi. Our priority is the safety of our people.” In a post on ‘X’, he said the state government has deployed the SDRF and all available resources to shift families to safer high grounds.