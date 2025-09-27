Heavy Rains Batter Kalyana Karnataka, One Killed as Bhima River Floods Disrupt Life

Torrential rains and Bhima River floods wreak havoc in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar, Vijayapura, Raichur and Koppal districts.
One child killed in Bagalkote wall collapse; widespread damage reported to homes, roads, bridges, crops and livestock.
Govt deploys SDRF, sets up 36 relief centres sheltering 1,500+ people as rescue and relief operations intensify.
In many districts of the Kalyana Karnataka region, the unrelenting rains and overflowing rivers, especially the Bhima, had interrupted daily life and seriously damaged infrastructure and agriculture.
In the districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar, Vijayapura, Raichur, and Koppal, heavy rainfall disrupted daily life.
Darshan Nagpa Lathura, age 11, passed away late Friday night in Mahalingapura town, Bagalkote district, after the wall of his home collapsed as a result of intense rain. His sibling is receiving treatment after being hurt in the incident.
Authorities also reported livestock losses as a result of flooding and intense rainfall. People who live along riverbanks and in low-lying areas are being moved to safer sites as part of rescue and relief efforts.
According to officials, several homes and properties have been damaged or inundated, and overflowing rivers have flooded or buried roads and bridges in various locations.
Crops like cotton, sugarcane, grapes, and pulses have suffered significant losses as a result of the submersion of large areas of agricultural land.
Officials reported that Maharashtra dams were releasing 3.50 lakh cusecs of water, which increased the Bhima River's flow and exacerbated flooding.
Kalaburagi district in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge, during a visit to affected areas, said, “Incessant rains and overflowing rivers in Maharashtra and Karnataka have caused immense hardship to 36 villages in Kalaburagi. Our priority is the safety of our people.” In a post on ‘X’, he said the state government has deployed the SDRF and all available resources to shift families to safer high grounds.
“We have opened 36 relief centres where over 1,500 people are receiving freshly cooked meals and shelter,” he added.
The district administration, along with volunteers, is working tirelessly to protect both people and livestock during this crisis, he further said.
With PTI inputs.