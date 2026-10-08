Rebel TMC MPs Seek 15 More Days To Reply To LS Notices On Disqualification Plea

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Twenty dissident Trinamool Congress parliamentarians, who broke away to align with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), have requested the Lok Sabha Secretariat for a two-week extension as the October 8 deadline to respond to anti-defection notices expires

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LS Speaker Om Birla meets rebel TMC MPs
In this image received on June 14, 2026, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla receives a letter from TMC MPs including Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Satabdi Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Mala Roy and others for separate seating arrangement in the House, in New Delhi. File Photo | Photo: Handout via PTI
Summary of this article

  • Extension Request: Twenty rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs aligned with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) requested an additional 15 days to respond to Lok Sabha disqualification notices.

  • Deadline Expiring: The initial deadline granted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to submit replies under the anti-defection law ended on October 8, 2026.

  • Defense Preparation: Dissident MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar stated that their legal team needs more time to compile required documentation and finalize their response.

Twenty rebel TMC MPs, who aligned themselves with the NCPI, have sought an additional 15 days to respond to notices issued by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on a petition seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law, parliamentarian Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said on Thursday.

The move comes as the deadline granted to them to send replies to the notices is to end on October 8.

Ghosh Dastidar, who is among the rebels, said the MPs were yet to collate all the documents required for preparing their response and had therefore sought another extension from the Lok Sabha secretariat.

“Our deadline to send a reply is about to end today. We are writing to the Lok Sabha Speaker requesting 15 days more time,” Ghosh Dastidar told PTI.

The MPs were given time till October 8 by the Lok Sabha secretariat to submit their replies within the stipulated timeframe.

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In this image received on June 14, 2026, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla receives a letter from TMC MPs including Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Satabdi Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Mala Roy and others for separate seating arrangement in the House, in New Delhi. - File Photo | Photo: Handout via PTI
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However, their legal team could not complete the response as the deadline approached, prompting the MPs to seek additional time.

The disqualification notices were issued following a petition seeking action against the MPs under the anti-defection provisions.

The rebels have maintained that their decision to leave the TMC and align with the NCPI does not attract disqualification.

The 20 MPs are also scheduled to hold an urgent meeting in Kolkata at 3 pm on Thursday to discuss the issue, Ghosh Dastidar said.

The meeting is expected to discuss the Lok Sabha notices and their next course of action.

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