Rebel tmc mps seek 15 more days to reply to ls notices on disqualification plea

Rebel TMC MPs Seek 15 More Days To Reply To LS Notices On Disqualification Plea

P PTI Published at: 8 October 2026 1:34 pm

Twenty dissident Trinamool Congress parliamentarians, who broke away to align with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), have requested the Lok Sabha Secretariat for a two-week extension as the October 8 deadline to respond to anti-defection notices expires

P PTI Published at: 8 October 2026 1:34 pm

In this image received on June 14, 2026, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla receives a letter from TMC MPs including Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Satabdi Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Mala Roy and others for separate seating arrangement in the House, in New Delhi. File Photo | Photo: Handout via PTI