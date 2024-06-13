National

BJP's Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister

Pema Khandu took oath as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third term in a row on Thursday, a day after being unanimously elected as the BJP Legislature Party Leader. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chowna Mein took oath as deputy chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu | Photo: PTI

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu takes oath for the third consecutive term, at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar.

1/6
Pema Khandu takes oath as Arunachal CM
Pema Khandu takes oath as Arunachal CM | Photo: PTI

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu takes oath for the third consecutive term, at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar.

2/6
Governor Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik greets Pema Khandu
Governor Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik greets Pema Khandu | Photo: PTI

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik greets Pema Khandu after administering him oath of office, at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar.

3/6
Oath ceremony of Pema Khandu
Oath ceremony of Pema Khandu | Photo: PTI

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik administers oath of office to state Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu, at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar.

4/6
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu | Photo: PTI

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik with state CM Pema Khandu after administering him oath of office, at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar.

5/6
Pema Khandu being greeted by Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang
Pema Khandu being greeted by Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang | Photo: PTI

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu being greeted by Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang as Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and JP Nadda look on during the oath-taking ceremony of Pema Khandu, in Itanagar.

6/6
Sikkim CM Prem Singh with Kiren Rijiju and Ravi Shankar Prasad
Sikkim CM Prem Singh with Kiren Rijiju and Ravi Shankar Prasad | Photo: PTI

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju with BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang at the swearing ceremony of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in Itanagar.

