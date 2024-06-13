BJP's Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu takes oath for the third consecutive term, at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar.
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik greets Pema Khandu after administering him oath of office, at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar.
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik administers oath of office to state Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu, at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar.
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik with state CM Pema Khandu after administering him oath of office, at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu being greeted by Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang as Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and JP Nadda look on during the oath-taking ceremony of Pema Khandu, in Itanagar.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju with BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang at the swearing ceremony of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in Itanagar.