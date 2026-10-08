Mad Sandhu Murder: Shooter Arrested In Gujarat, Police Probe Goldy Dhillon Link

Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrests Parminder Kaka alias Parminder Prasad, who police allege was the shooter in Mad Sandhu's killing.
Investigators are probing a possible contract killing and an alleged link to gangster Goldy Dhillon.
Police are trying to identify the alleged mastermind and establish the motive behind the October 3 murder.
The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the killing of Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu in Amritsar earlier this month, PTI reported on Thursday, citing police sources.
The accused, identified as Parminder Kaka alias Parminder Prasad, was allegedly associated with the Goldy Dhillon gang and shot at the influencer, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, Ajit Rajian said.
"His role is that of the shooter. He did the firing and also arranged the bike," Rajian said.
Shooter Arrested In Ahmedabad
Sandhu, a prominent Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist, was shot dead on October 3 in the Loharka Road area of Amritsar, Punjab.
According to police, two unidentified men riding a motorcycle opened fire on Sandhu.
Rajian said further details about the arrest and the investigation would be shared at a press conference.
Sandhu was known for his presence on social media and work as a makeup artist. He used to speak about make-up artistry and gender issues on podcasts and digital platforms.
He had even faced criticism and backlash on social media over his content style and fashion choices.
A few months ago, a Nihang Sikh had objected to his social media content and his clothing and told him that his videos would have a negative impact on youth.
His Instagram account had 2.26 lakh followers and he had even acted in the Punjabi movie 'Oye Bhole Oye'.
Police Probe Gangster Link And Murder Motive
The arrest comes a day after Amritsar Police said they were investigating a possible contract-killing angle in Sandhu’s murder. Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said investigators were examining whether professional criminals had been hired to carry out the killing and were trying to establish who may have ordered the attack. Police also said they were probing possible links to gangster networks.
A social media post allegedly attributed to Goldy Dhillon and his associate Jagga Tarn Taran had surfaced after Sandhu’s killing, claiming responsibility for the attack. The post alleged that Sandhu had been targeted over his online content. Police initially said they were examining the authenticity of the claim, while another report said authorities had dismissed such posts as unauthenticated.
Before Thursday’s arrest, police had detained two people in connection with the murder while examining the possibility that the shooters were hired for money. Investigators were also trying to establish the identity of the alleged mastermind and determine whether the attack was linked to an organised criminal network. Police said no extremist or radical angle had emerged so far.