A Case Reopened Two Years Later

Doe alleges in her lawsuit that she was sexually assaulted by seven fraternity members at Cornell's Chi Phi house in October 2024. The suit names the seven men, Cornell University, the fraternity and others as defendants, and alleges that one fraternity member sent a message to more than 50 members alerting them to what was happening and inviting others to participate. Lawyers representing two of the men have denied that their clients participated in a sexual assault; AP said attempts to reach the others or their representatives were unsuccessful.