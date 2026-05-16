INDIA Bloc Must Unite Firmly To Stop BJP’s Juggernaut, Says CPI(M) Leader Dipankar Bhattacharya

Summary of this article
CPI(M) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya urges the INDIA bloc to align strongly and function as a single unit to counter the BJP.
Describes the BJP as a “juggernaut” that can only be stopped through complete opposition unity and coordinated strategy.
Emphasises focus on unemployment, inflation, farmers’ issues, and protection of democratic institutions as rallying points for the alliance.
CPI(M) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya has called upon all opposition parties within the INDIA bloc to set aside their differences and present a united front to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming elections and political battles.
Speaking at a political event in Kolkata, Bhattacharya described the BJP as a “political juggernaut” that can only be stopped through complete alignment and strategic coordination among INDIA bloc partners. He stressed that fragmented opposition efforts would only help the ruling party maintain its dominance.
“INDIA bloc must align strongly and work as one cohesive unit. Only a united and determined opposition can challenge the BJP effectively,” Bhattacharya said.
The senior Left leader highlighted issues such as rising unemployment, inflation, farmers’ distress, and alleged attacks on democratic institutions as key areas where the opposition should launch a coordinated attack. He also urged regional parties to avoid ego clashes and focus on a common minimum programme to regain the trust of the people.
The INDIA bloc, which was formed ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, has been facing internal challenges and coordination issues in several states. Bhattacharya’s statement comes at a time when speculation is rife about regrouping and strengthening the alliance for upcoming state assembly elections and the 2029 general polls.