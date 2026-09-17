France Selects Russian-Language Cannes Winner Minotaur As Oscar Entry

Minotaur Emerges France's Oscar Pick

A dissident Russian filmmaker, Zvyagintsev has been living in France with asylum status, while the film was largely financed and produced out of France by Charles Gillibert’s CG Cinema and MK2 Films. There was no chance that Russia would submit it as Oscar entry— especially after Zvyagintsev used his Cannes acceptance speech to call on Putin to end the war. Its other coproducing countries picked other films: Germany selected Sandra Wollner’s Everytime, while Latvia, a minority co-producer, chose Ulya. Everytime won the top prize at this year's Cannes Un Certain Regard, where Ulya also competed.