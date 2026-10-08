Bengal's Multicultural Past Offers Us Hope For A Better Future

Although I am a Bengali, I have never actually lived in Bengal, having grown up in north India, and so I am tagged a probashi (migrant). I have, however, made several trips to Kolkata, especially in the last couple of years after losing my father, perhaps to try and get back to my roots and experience a sense of belonging. When in Kolkata, sitting in one of the increasingly rare yellow taxis and listening to the mellifluous tones of Bangla around me do give me a sense of “coming home”. I can’t claim to be an expert on the state nor do I have a finger on the pulse of what the future holds for it.