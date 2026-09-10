SAS Veterans Allegedly Training Russians To Fight In Ukraine At European Camps: Report

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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A leaked intelligence assessment reportedly found with “strong confidence” that former British SAS and other Western special-forces personnel trained Russian nationals at private combat camps in Bulgaria and Serbia

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Summary of this article

  • A leaked Australian intelligence assessment allegedly found former British SAS and other Western special-forces veterans training Russian personnel at camps in Bulgaria and Serbia.

  • The report identified Alfa-Metal as a military training company offering courses including sniper instruction and close-quarters combat.

  • Alfa-Metal denies employing SAS veterans or training Russian nationals after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Former British SAS personnel and other Western special-forces veterans are allegedly training Russian citizens, including military personnel, at private combat camps in Europe, according to a leaked intelligence assessment obtained by The Telegraph.

The assessment, prepared for the Australian Secret Intelligence Service and shared with Five Eyes intelligence agencies, reportedly found with “strong confidence” that Western military veterans had been recruited to train Russian personnel at camps in Bulgaria and Serbia.

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What Does The Leaked Intelligence Report Say?

The assessment was prepared for the Australian intelligence service. It was based on interviews with two former Australian special-forces personnel and an active-duty reservist. Camps in Bulgaria and Serbia allegedly hosted Russian clients.

Alfa-Metal, a military training company, is identified in the report. Courses reportedly included advanced close-quarters combat and sniper training. The report says Russian nationals were still being trained as recently as 2025, despite Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

SAS refers to the British Special Air Service. The report concerns former British special forces veterans, not active soldiers. That distinction is central to the allegation. It points to ex-members of an elite unit and their reported involvement with Russians fighting in Ukraine.

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What Has Alfa-Metal Said?

The company denies employing SAS veterans or training Russian nationals after the invasion, according to reporting on the Telegraph investigation. SAS sources and veterans have also disputed the allegations, including concerns that people may falsely claim SAS credentials.

British and Australian laws restrict former special-forces personnel from providing military assistance to foreign forces.

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The allegations come as Russia continues to face heavy personnel demands from its war in Ukraine. The leaked assessment suggests Moscow's manpower shortages may have encouraged Russian personnel to seek military training outside the country.

The Telegraph also reported that Alfa-Metal's promotional material had featured the SAS insignia, while the company had advertised on LinkedIn for an instructor with SAS experience. The training centre offers specialist courses including special-forces training, advanced sniper instruction and close-quarters combat, with some courses reportedly costing around €4,000 per person. The facility markets its programmes to prospective private military contractors, bodyguards and corporate security personnel.

The report also identified a possible link between Alfa-Metal and Alfa Region, a private security company based in St Petersburg. Alfa Region had reportedly advertised the Bulgarian training facility and referred to instructors with experience in special-forces and police units in several countries. Alfa-Metal initially denied any connection but later acknowledged “historical professional contacts” after The Telegraph pointed to a partnership reference on its website.

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