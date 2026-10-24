Pakistan-Russia Ties Gain Momentum, But A Sharif-Putin Summit Remains Elusive

Pakistan is seeking closer cooperation with Russia in energy, trade, investment, transport connectivity and security, but Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s postponed visit to Moscow has no confirmed date
Russia’s continued strategic partnership with India and its engagement with Afghanistan complicate Islamabad’s regional calculations, particularly over security concerns linked to the Taliban government
US sanctions create potential financial and payment risks for some transactions involving Russia, adding another obstacle to turning Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach into concrete commercial projects
Pakistan is stepping up efforts to deepen relations with Russia, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Vladimir Putin both having signalled interest in closer ties. However, a proposed visit by Sharif to Moscow remains without a confirmed date, while Russia’s relationships with India and Afghanistan and the risks associated with US sanctions present challenges for Islamabad.
The latest push came on October 14, when Sharif received Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev in Islamabad and called for expanded cooperation in trade, investment, energy and economic development. President Asif Ali Zardari also met Kolokoltsev, emphasising cooperation in oil and gas, transport connectivity and counterterrorism.
Pakistan’s official statements describe the relationship as gaining momentum, but translating diplomatic engagement into sustained economic cooperation will require progress on connectivity, payments and investment.
Moscow Ties Gain Momentum
Pakistan has been pursuing closer relations with Russia across several sectors. In February, Pakistan’s ambassador to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, described Sharif’s planned visit to Moscow as an important opportunity to advance bilateral ties. The visit was subsequently postponed on March 1 because of the regional and domestic situation, with new dates to be decided through mutual consultation.
Pakistan’s Energy Minister Awais Leghari said in October that Sharif had used opportunities at international meetings to meet Putin, adding that both leaders had demonstrated an interest in improving relations. Leghari identified agriculture, food security, energy, tourism and information technology as areas with untapped potential.
The October 14 meetings produced more concrete proposals. During talks led by Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Kolokoltsev, the two sides agreed to pursue information-sharing arrangements to combat organised crime, finalise agreements on extradition and the transfer of criminal suspects, and implement an existing readmission agreement. They also discussed cooperation between anti-narcotics agencies and police academies, alongside arrangements for skilled Pakistani workers to travel to Russia and simpler visa procedures for tourists and businesspeople.
Zardari separately called for stronger oil and gas cooperation and improved connectivity through the International North-South Transport Corridor, rail and road links through Central Asia, direct flights and cargo services.
Despite these initiatives, Pakistan’s Foreign Office had not announced a new schedule for Sharif’s Moscow visit by Saturday. The postponement leaves the prospect of a summit open, but without a confirmed date.
Afghanistan Complicates Engagement
Russia’s role in Afghanistan presents another challenge for Islamabad. Moscow has hosted the Moscow Format consultations on Afghanistan since 2017, providing a regional platform through which Pakistan and other countries have discussed security concerns and the future of the country under Taliban rule.
Pakistan has said it values Russia’s engagement but remains dissatisfied with the outcome of the latest consultations. At a briefing on October 9, the Foreign Office said the Afghan Taliban delegation had refused to retain language on terrorism emanating from Afghan territory that had appeared in the previous year’s joint statement.
Pakistan views the issue as a direct security concern and has said it is prepared to engage in dialogue if Kabul agrees to curb threats originating from its territory. On October 16, the Foreign Office said it was not aware of a separate, formal Russian mediation initiative. A week later, it reiterated that no new initiative was on the table.
The position illustrates the limits of Moscow’s regional engagement: Russia remains an interlocutor for Islamabad, but its role in the Afghan question has not resolved Pakistan’s security concerns.
India And Sanctions
Russia’s longstanding strategic partnership with India is another factor shaping Islamabad’s calculations. The Indian Embassy in Moscow describes ties between the two countries as a “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership”, covering defence, energy, trade, science and technology. Bilateral trade reached $68.7 billion in the 2024-25 financial year, according to the embassy’s official brief.
On October 14, India and Russia also held the seventh round of their special mechanism on Pakistan and Afghanistan, according to the Indian government. The parallel engagement underlines Moscow’s continuing diplomatic channels with both Islamabad and New Delhi.
Pakistan is seeking to expand its own relationship with Russia without assuming that closer bilateral ties will displace Moscow’s established partnership with India.
The financial dimension may prove equally difficult. The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control warns that foreign financial institutions conducting or facilitating significant transactions or services involving Russia’s military-industrial base risk sanctions. The restrictions do not constitute a blanket prohibition on all trade with Russia, but they create compliance and payment risks for businesses and banks considering certain transactions.
For Pakistan, which is seeking energy supplies, investment and industrial cooperation, those risks could complicate efforts to turn political goodwill into commercial projects.
The immediate question is whether Sharif’s postponed visit can be rescheduled and followed by concrete agreements. Islamabad has made clear its interest in closer relations with Moscow, but the pace of progress will depend on whether both sides can move beyond diplomatic declarations while navigating their competing regional relationships and financial constraints.