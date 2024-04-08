From Jan Sangh To Modi: Ideological And Electoral Journey Of BJP In UP

Uttar Pradesh is perhaps the most important state for the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been strongly associated with the state since its inception. The Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), the precursor to the BJP, has a significant historical connection with Uttar Pradesh. The Jana Sangh established a presence in Uttar Pradesh from its inception as it understood the electoral importance of the state due to its large number of parliamentary seats. Being one of the largest and most populous states in India, it was crucial for the party's expansion and electoral strategy. Even at a time when Congress wilded the dominant hand, Jana Sangh recognized the electoral potential of the state early on and focused on building support among the electorate. Over the years, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, and later the BJP, worked diligently to expand its base in UP. Through grassroots organizing, mobilization efforts, and strategic alliances with regional parties, the BJP gradually increased its influence in the state. Several prominent leaders of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh hailed from Uttar Pradesh or had strong connections to the state. This includes leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who served as a Member of Parliament from various constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and played a pivotal role in shaping the party's ideology and strategy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also an MP from the Varanasi constituency, a culturally and politically significant seat in UP as well as among Hindu voters who form the core of the BJP's voter base. Party leaders as well as supporters in UP credit the 'Modi wave' for the BJP's recent success in the state.