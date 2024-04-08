The Evolution of Samajwadi Party: From Anti-Congress Roots to Joining INDIA Bloc

The SP, now united with the grand old party, was originally formed on the premise of an anti-Congress movement to oppose its elitist politics. Over the two decades since its inception, the SP has undergone various transformations in its ideology and structure emerging as what its leaders claim to be a more liberal and inclusive party. The SP was neither an overnight creation nor the manifestation of a single idea. Before it was founded by socialist leader Mulayam Singh Yadav in 1992, the party had assumed various shapes and forms in several alliances, all aimed at furthering the interests of the under-represented backward classes and uplifting the marginalised. A teacher by profession and a wrestler by training, Mulayam was drawn to the socialist ideals of Lohiaite politics from a very early age. Born into a community lab­elled as lower caste, Mulayam embraced his Other Backward Class (OBC) identity and sought to advance OBC interests and rallied for the community’s rights and representation.