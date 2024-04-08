Lok Sabha Election 2024: In UP, A Two-Way Fight Between Caste And 'Development'

The battle for Uttar Pradesh has heated up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself canvassing parts of western UP where voting is set to take place in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19. The PM, who is contesting from the Varanasi seat, held roadshows and rallies in Ghaziabad, Sharanpur. Before that, he had addressed crowds at a massive gathering in Meerut. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also been at his side. Uttar Pradesh’s electoral importance is underscored by the fact that it sends 80 MPs to Parliament, the highest across the nation. But the electoral importance of the state is not in just the numbers. UP is the ideological home ground of the Bhartiya Janta Party where a majority of its socio-political politics has been centred. It is the heart of The Hindu heartland and has sent several political stalwarts to the centre from across party lines. Known for its caste-based politics, ‘Ganga-Jamuni’ tehzeeb, home to several social justice movements as well as Hindutva laboratory, Uttar Pradesh has been under the rule of BJP since 2017 when Adityanath took over as Chief Minister and remained so after the 2022 Assembly Elections. Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is hoping to maintain its sway in the state where the party has high ground level support. But all may not be as smooth sailing for the party as might appear.