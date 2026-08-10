Ukraine Drone Strike on Russia’s Tatarstan Kills 13, Injures 75

At least 13 people, including a child, were killed and 75 injured in the strike on Tatarstan.
Ukraine confirmed the Tanevo oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk was hit, while FirePoint said FP-1 drones were used.
Russia said more than 450 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight as Kyiv intensifies long-range strikes.
At least 13 people, including one child, were killed and 75 others injured after a Ukrainian drone strike hit Russia’s Tatarstan region, Russian authorities said, with the strike hitting the city of Nizhnekamsk more than 1,100km (680 miles) from the Ukrainian border.
According to BBC, the strike lasted several hours overnight and continued into the morning. Ukraine’s Armed Forces confirmed that the Tanevo oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk had been hit, while Ukrainian defence technology manufacturer FirePoint said its FP-1 drones were used in the attack. Kyiv has not commented on the reported deaths and injuries.
The attack was one of the deadliest single attacks on Russia since the start of Moscow’s full-scale war in Ukraine, according to Russian authorities. Moscow also said more than 450 Ukrainian drones were shot down by Russian air defences overnight.
Unverified images shared on social media showed large plumes of smoke and flames rising into the sky during the daytime, with air raid sirens heard in the background. BBC has not independently verified the images.
Moscow confirmed that industrial facilities as well as residential areas were targeted. Russia’s Investigative Committee said, "Civilian individuals who were not involved in any military operations were present." The BBC has not independently verified this information.
The head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, confirmed the strike and shared his condolences with the families of the deceased. Nizhnekamsk mayor Radmir Belayev said, "This is a tremendous pain for all of us." A period of mourning has been declared in Tatarstan.
According to BBC, Ukraine has recently stepped up its long-range strikes on facilities it says contribute revenue and logistics to Russia’s war effort. Ukrainian defence forces previously struck oil refineries in Nizhnekamsk on 12 June.
Kyiv has become increasingly successful at carrying out long-range strikes on Russia, often targeting warehouses or energy infrastructure, with civilian casualties mounting.
Russia, meanwhile, continues to target Ukraine with regular large-scale aerial attacks on cities and residential centres. Last week, a combined drone and missile strike on Kyiv killed 21 people.